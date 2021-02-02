2021 February 2 14:39

Throughput of port Azov in January 2021 surged by 90% YoY

The port’s short-sea traffic surged 4.8 times

In January 2021, seaport of Azov handled 697.000 tonnes of cargo, up 90%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport grew by 89%, year-on-year, to 694,000 tonnes.

In the reporting period, short-sea traffic surged 4.8 times to 378,000 tonnes with exports having increased by 12% to 296,000 tonnes. Imports fell by 21% to 19,000 tonnes, transit totaled 3,000 tonnes while no transit cargo was handled in January 2020.



In the reported period, handling of grain grew 2.2 times to 585,000 tonnes, coal – by 69% to 76,000 tonnes while handling of oil products fell 2.2 times to 15,000 tonnes.



In January 2021, the port of Azov registered 190 arrivals and 195 departures versus 111 arrivals and 111 departures in January 2020.



Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.