2021 February 2 14:00

Temporary Offshore Complex for LNG Transshipment put into operation in Murmansk

Tests involved tankers and more than 10 support ships



Temporary Offshore Complex for Transshipment of LNG has been put into operation upon completion of tests and inclusion into the checkpoint limits, says press center of the Central Energy Customs.



The facility is intended for transshipment of LNG exported by Yamal LNG OJSC.



The tests were held to check preparedness of LNG Transshipment Complex for acceptance and mooring of vessels at the anchorage points of the facility and estimation of the operations timing by port authorities and state supervising boies.



The tests held in two phases involved the Christophe De Margerie, Nikolay Evgenov and Yamal Spirit tankers as well as more than 10 support ships.



The tests worked out interaction between the carrier, Murmansk seaport authorities, FSUE Rosmorport, Marine Rescue Service, FSB Border Service and the North Department of the Central Energy Customs.



Scheduled transshipment of LNG delivered by Arc7 class ship Nikolay Zubov from Sabetta was held on 27–29 January 2021. The batch was transshipped onto the Yenisei River tanker of Arc4 class for exports to China.



Customs procedures for the inbound ship took 23 minutes, for the departing ship - 29 minutes.



The transshipment complex consists of three offshore terminals. Two of them will accommodate FSO units of 330 meters in length and 60 meters in width for mooring of Yamalmax ships (length – 300 meters, width – 50 meters, loaded draught – 13 meters). Each FSO unit will be held by thirty two 200-tonne prismatic anchors fixed to the bottom. The third offshore terminal is intended for a floating berth meant for an auxiliary ship not exceeding 100 meters in length. It will accommodate the facility personnel and supervisory authorities. Design capacity of LNG Transshipment Complex – 10.7 million tonnes.



Construction of an LNG terminal in the Murmansk Region is among the projects on LNG transshipment at the Russia’s seaports in the Northern Sea Route waters.



NOVATEK is to build two terminals: in the Murmansk Region and on the Kamchatka peninsula.



The LNG Transshipment Complex will ensure uninterrupted year-round LNG transshipment from the ice-class tankers carrying LNG delivered by the Northern Sea Route to conventional LNG tankers.

In late November 2020, NOVATEK-Western Arctic, a wholly owned subsidiary of NOVATEK, completed Russia’s first ship-to-ship LNG transshipment in the Kildin Strait of the Barents Sea. The Arc7 ice-class LNG tanker “Nikolay Yevgenov” successfully reloaded an LNG cargo delivered from the Yamal LNG facility at Sabetta to the conventional tanker “Yamal Spirit”.

