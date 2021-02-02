2021 February 2 15:04

LR boosts cyber capacity in Greece

New Nettitude hub will bring advanced cyber expertise to Greece and follows LR’s recent bolstering of Greek commercial team.

Nettitude, the cyber security services provider of Lloyd’s Register, has announced the location of a new operations centre in Athens, Greece.

Founded in 2003 and acquired by Lloyd’s Register in March 2018, Nettitude is an award-winning global provider of threat-led services that span technical assurance, consulting and managed detection and response.

With specific industry expertise in the financial, retail, maritime and defence sectors, Nettitude are strategically placed to offer cyber security services to the Greek market.

Working closely with LR, Nettitude looks forward to developing strong links with Greek shipowners and will leverage unique insight created by the combined knowledge of industry-based cyber research and extensive marine and offshore experience.



This announcement follows the news that LR has boosted its customer account management focus in Greece, Cyprus and Israel with a number of significant appointments to support the needs of its marine and offshore clients in South Europe.