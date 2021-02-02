  The version for the print
  • 2021 February 2 11:53

    Saimaa Canal navigation season ends on February 8

    In the navigation season of 2020, the canal was used by 1,019 cargo ships

    The Saimaa Canal navigation season ends on 8 February 2021 at 07 a.m. (Moscow time), says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

    The number of commercial vessels passing the canal in January both ways is to total 43.

    As of today, icebreaking assistance at the approaches to the Russian part of the Saimaa Canal is being provided by Rosmorport’s Kapitan Izmailov icebreaker.

    The following ships operate on the Saimaa Canal and on the lakes in Finland: Meteor (Finland), Protector (Estonia), Calypso (Finland) with the detachable bow Saimaa, owned by the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency.

    Navigation on the canal is to be opened on 22 March 2021. By that time hydraulic engineering structures of the canal will undergo maintenance and scheduled repair.

    As it was reported earlier, the volume of cargo carried by the Saimaa Canal in January-December 2020 grew by 11.5%, year-on-year, to 1.17 million tonnes. Raw wood, sawn timber, paper and cellulose, coal and coke as well as mineral fertilizers and raw minerals make the bulk of cargo turnover.
     
    In the navigation season of 2020, the canal was used by 1,019 cargo ships, 10% more, year-on-year. The number of ships flying the flag of the Russian Federation makes 59% of the total number (596).  It grew by 21.4%, year-on-year.
    Travel by pleasure crafts and all passenger transport was prohibited in the Saimaa Canal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Saimaa Canal connects Lake Saimaa to the Gulf of Finland. Nearly half of the Saimaa Canal runs through a land area leased from Russia. The eight locks of the Saimaa Canal are operated via remote control centres at Mälkiä and Brusnitchnoe.

    The Saimaa Canal built in 1856 and renovated in 1963-1968 is 57.3 kilometers long including the sea fairway. 23.3 kilometers of it is within the territory of Finland with 34 km in the territory of Russia (including 14.4 kilometers of the approach channel in the Vyborg Bay). Finland rents 19.6 km of the Russian part of the canal. The most recent agreement entered into force in 2012 and expires in 2063.

2021 February 2

