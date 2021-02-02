2021 February 2 13:14

Seanergy Maritime announces new time charter agreements

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has entered into time charter contracts for two additional Capesize vessels with Anglo American, a leading global mining corporation, and Pacbulk Shipping, a major Asian drybulk operator, the company said in its release.

Furthermore, another Capesize vessel of the Company is extending its current time charter employment. The M/V Fellowship has been fixed on a T/Cwith Anglo American, a leading global mining company. The T/C is expected to commence in the beginning of the second quarter of 2021 and will have a term of minimum 12 to maximum 15 months. The daily hire of the T/C will be based on the 5T/C routes of the Baltic Capesize Index (“BCI”), while the Company has also the option to convert the daily hire from index-linked to fixed for a minimum period of three months to a maximum of 12 months based on the prevailing Capesize Freight Futures Agreements curve.

The M/V Geniuship has been fixed on a T/C with Pacbulk Shipping, a major Asian dry bulk operator. The T/C is expected to commence in the beginning of the second quarter of 2021 and will have a term of approximately 11 to 14 months from the delivery date. The daily hire will be based on the 5T/C routes of the BCI, while the Company has the option to convert the daily hire from index-linked to fixed for a minimum period of three months to a maximum of 12 months based on the prevailing Capesize FFA curve.

The same Asian dry bulk operator, Pacbulk Shipping, has agreed to extend for the second time the T/C of the M/V Gloriuship for a period commencing from the expiration of the current T/C in June2021 until maximum April 2022. The daily hire will be based on the 5T/C routes of the BCI, while the Company has the option to convert the daily hire from index-linked to fixed based on the prevailing Capesize FFA curve.

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt. The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece.