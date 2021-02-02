2021 February 2 12:12

Höegh LNG signs all documentation for its 10-year charter with H-Energy

Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. has completed and signed all documentation for its 10-year charter with H-Energy and selected the FSRU Höegh Giant to serve this agreement, the company said in its release. The binding commitment was announced in a stock exchange notice on 19 November 2020. The agreement is for a period of 10 years with annual termination options after year five.

FSRU Höegh Giant is currently completing its LNGC charter with Naturgy, and will then proceed directly to Keppel Shipyard for minor modifications, in addition to pre-completion of the vessel’s five year periodic class survey, originally scheduled for 2022 as this will improve efficiency and reduce costs. The vessel is expected to be off hire for approximately 40 days in the first quarter of 2021 before the start-up under the H-Energy contract in March 2021.

Höegh Giant will be the first FSRU operating in India and will deliver natural gas to the 56 km Jaigarh-Dabhol pipeline connecting the LNG import terminal to the national gas grid and will also deliver LNG for onshore distribution through LNG truck loading facilities, as well as reloading LNG onto small-scale LNG vessels for downstream distribution or LNG bunker services.

The H-Energy/HLNG FSRU terminal will allow for the replacement of coal consumption with natural gas at a scale which reduces CO2 emissions with up to approximately 120 million tonnes, NOx emissions with approximately 97% and SOx emissions with approximately 99% over the 10-year period. (Source: GIIGNL. Assumes average annual imports of 3 Mtpa LNG.)