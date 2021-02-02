2021 February 2 10:52

Corvette Stoyky and tanker Cola of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet entered the Red Sea

Corvette Stoyky and the tanker Kola of the Baltic Fleet passed the Suez Canal and entered the Red Sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

Having passed the Suez Canal, the ships entered the Red Sea and headed for the designated point of the Gulf of Aden, where they will continue to carry out tasks as intended.

On the eve, in the Mediterranean Sea, in accordance with the plan of the campaign on a corvette and a tanker, ship exercises were held to organize damage control, and the personnel of anti-terror units practiced the actions of inspection teams on the deck and in the ship's premises.

The material part and armament of the corvette are functioning normally. The sailors carry out the necessary scheduled preventive maintenance of all ship systems and other preventive work. The personnel are healthy and ready to perform the assigned tasks.

A detachment of ships of the Baltic Fleet consisting of the corvette Stoiky, the medium sea tanker "Kola" and the sea tug Yakov Grebelsky went to sea from the permanent base of the city of Baltiysk to perform the planned tasks of a long-distance campaign on December 16, 2020.