2021 February 2 10:30

Baltic Workboats’ first of three 30m hybrid ferry newbuilds for commuters on Germany’s Kiel Canal to go into service soon

Baltic Workboats says the first of three 30m identical hybrid ferry newbuilds for commuters on Germany’s busy Kiel Canal is going into service soon.

The first three ferries will be 9.6m wide overall, draw maximum 1.48m and have a 24m long vehicle lane and a load capacity of 45 tons.

The ferries will have eco-friendly hybrid propulsion systems.

The ferry trio now entering service will replace the oldest ferries currently on the 98kms canal – Nobiskrug, Hochdonn and Audorf. All were built in the early 1950s and have been in service for nearly 70 years.

