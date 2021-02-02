2021 February 2 11:09

Biorisk rules issued by Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas(BV), a world leader in testing, inspection,and certification, has released two new class notations –‘BIORISK MANAGED’ and ‘BIORISK SECURED’, the company said in its release. BV developed these new standards following close consultation and collaboration with key stakeholders, including shipyards and shipowners.

BIORISK MANAGED focuses on the establishment and implementation of an outbreak management plan, following the core principles of the Bureau Veritas ‘Restart your Business’ (RYB) protocols, the first such guidance available for shipping, introduced in April 2020 for the cruise and ferry sectors with the associated Bureau Veritas SafeGuard label.

RYB and the associated label SafeGuard enable and demonstrate operators’ commitment and policies towards COVID 19 –and other infectious diseases. RYB requires the identification of all potential risks in port, at embarkation and disembarkation points, and on the ship itself. An associated Outbreak Management Plan contains the procedures for prevention, mitigation,and preparation to manage crew and passengers with clear definitions of responsibilities and roles.

BIORISK MANAGED covers onboard responsibilities and resource management, requirements forsupplies, including PPE and medical equipment, procedures, behavioural and operational recommendations, appropriate training for the crew as well as the re-design or re-arrangement or modification of spaces and systems, such as heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC).

BIORISK SECURED requires that further systems and hardware be installed including the provision of fixed and/orportable equipment. For example, a dedicated area onboard must be identified to quarantine crew or passengers in the event of infection detection. Such quarantine areas require monitoring equipment, HVAC systems providing at least 10 air changes per hour (including at least two fresh air changes). Recirculation of air within cabin spaces is only permitted through particulate filters with at least 50% filtration efficiency. Each cabin in a quarantine area must also have a dedicated air exhaust system which should lead to ‘a safe area’ (an area not normally accessible) unless HEPA filters, or alternative disinfection systems, are installed.

BIORISK SECURED also mandates the furnishing of a ship with the appropriate equipment to regularly monitor crew and passengers’ body temperatures.