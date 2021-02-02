2021 February 2 10:09

Fincantieri strengthens its merchant ships division

In the light of pursuing further business opportunities and optimizing the synergies between the newbuilding and after sales sectors in the cruise segment, Fincantieri has included the Services Division within its Merchant Ships Division, thus representing a unique point of reference for the ship owners, the company said in its release.

The enhanced activities will also comprise the supervision and coordination of Fincantieri Services USA, the Group’s subsidiary headquartered in Miami, representing the heart of all the Group's service and after-sales activities on cruise ships in the United States. Daniele Fanara will be at the head of the business unit, assisted by Andrew Toso as deputy, reporting directly to Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division.



The operation will also result in producing a widespread benefit for the other Fincantieri companies, notably for the furniture and the electrical and mechanical systems hubs, with further enhanced products and services by a wider range of operators. Specifically, the most involved activities by the reorganization will be the refurbishment of cabins, public spaces and catering areas, the installation and replacement of state-of-the-art stabilizers and thrusters, the introduction of new propulsion and energy systems in terms of energy saving and emission reduction, the modernization of air conditioning systems also combined with air sanitization systems.



The process will also allow to develop further synergies with the newbuilding of mega-yachts to increase the market share in the refittingof these units.



