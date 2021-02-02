  The version for the print
  • 2021 February 2 08:51

    Solstad Offshore awarded MHI Vestas with windfarm work contract

    Solstad Offshore ASA has signed a contract with MHI Vestas for hire of the CSV Normand Fortress to support their W2W operations at the Triton Knoll windfarm in UK. The firm period of the contract is 140 days plus options thereafter, commencing March 2021, the company said in its release.

    The contract is the first being awarded by MHI Vestas to Solstad and is considered a milestone in its work towards further enhance its presence within the worldwide offshore-wind markets.

