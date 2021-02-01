2021 February 1 16:51

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in January 2021 fell by 26.6% YoY

From the beginning of the year, the company handled 41 tankers



In January 2021, CPC Marine Terminal (MT) loaded 4,120,449 gross tons (32,668,264 barrels) of crude oil, down 26.6%, year-on-year. The MT processed 41 tankers.

Of 4,120,449 tons lifted in January 2021, 1,716,955 tons of crude was from Tengiz field, 993,792 tons from Karachaganak field, 817,329 tons from Kashagan field and 1,164 tons from other Kazakhstani producers.

In January, the Kazakhstani producers shipped in total 3,529,240 tons of crude oil, and 591,209 tons of lifted crude was received from the Russian territory.

As a reminder, the current monthly loading record was hit in March 2020. CPC MT then lifted 6,450,676 gross tons (51,118,685 barrels). This quantity of hydrocarbon crude was loaded in the tanks on 61 tankers.

From 2001 through to January 31, 2021, 708,975,304 net tons of crude oil were delivered to the world markets via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk crude pipeline system. 618,198,419 tons of that crude came from Kazakhstan and 90,776,885 tons of crude was produced in Russia.

The CPC pipeline system is one of the largest investment projects with foreign capital in the energy sector in the CIS. The length of Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km; more than two thirds of all export crude oil from Kazakhstan and crude oil from the Russian fields, including those in the Caspian Region, are transported by this route. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also in poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Russian Federation (represented by Transneft – 24% and CPC Company – 7%) – 31%; Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by Kazmunaygaz – 19% and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%) – 20.75%; Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.

Related link:

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 2020 fell by 6.7% YoY >>>>