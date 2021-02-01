2021 February 1 16:28

NAVTOR optimises potential with fleet management and performance move in NavFleet launch

Global e-Navigation leader NAVTOR has announced a bold move into the realm of fleet management and performance optimisation with the launch of NavFleet, the company said in its release. The breakthrough application, developed over the past two years in collaboration with key shipowners, opens up a new horizon of possibilities for users – enabling real-time operational insight, performance optimisation and enhanced business decision making. NAVTOR CEO Tor Svanes says the product heralds “a future of efficiency, performance, intelligence and cost control” for owners of all sizes and segments.



NAVTOR has made its name through the development of a suite of innovative e-Navigation products, delivered, updated and connected through a cyber secure ecosystem that unites shoreside and vessel teams. This provides the platform for NavFleet, which seamlessly integrates real-time data from vessels, fleets, offices and an array of business-critical sources within a single, user-friendly, shoreside application.



Performance optimisation is a key NavFleet selling point, with the ability to benchmark, troubleshoot, refine and share best practices across fleets, while solving individual vessel issues. For example, if a shoreside team knew what rpm should produce a speed of 10knots in good weather conditions, vessel engines could be set accordingly and ongoing speed monitored. If speed doesn’t meet expectations a hull performance issue could be identified, with bio-fouling producing frictional drag, hampering performance, and impacting on fuel consumption and efficiency. NavFleet would deliver this insight.



But, Svanes notes, that is really just the tip of the iceberg. The new awareness also enables easier compliance, alongside simplified reporting and administration, with the ability to automate key reports. Amongst these will be the mandated EU MRV/IMO DCS reports, which can be produced at the touch of a NavFleet button from later in 2021. A new approach to operational report handling will allow reports (e.g. noon reports) to be sent directly from vessels, but accessed from anywhere through the application.



In addition, NavFleet’s real-time monitoring capabilities will help office-based teams determine if vessels are falling short of KPIs or deviating from passage plans, facilitating swift remedial action. This ability makes it easier for owners to adhere to the covenants in charter party agreements, potentially avoiding performance claims and strengthening working relationships.



NAVTOR opened its doors in Egersund, Norway in 2011, and has since grown into the world’s leading supplier of innovative e-Navigation solutions. It now operates a global network of eight full-time offices and has more than 20 international distributors. The company currently boasts customers in over 60 countries, from all shipping segments, with products and services onboard around 7000 individual vessels.