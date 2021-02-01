  The version for the print
  • 2021 February 1 15:52

    Damen signs with Ports of Jersey for Shoalbuster 2711

    Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract for a Shoalbuster 2711 – the second vessel of its kind ever to be built, the company said in its release. The award of contract comes following a tender procedure.

    The new vessel will be the second DAMEN vessel to be operated by the Ports of Jersey, which has operated a DAMEN Shoalbuster 2709, named Duke of Normandy, for the past fifteen years.

    Ports of Jersey was looking for a vessel offering versatility. As Donford Nicholas, operations and commercial manager, explains. “Since our incorporation, Ports of Jersey Marine Services department has developed a presence in the commercial maritime world, while still undertaking regular maintenance work in local waters. “With an expanding work scope we needed a vessel with increased capability. We were looking for something that could support a wide range of tasks, including engineering and survey projects. We have a keen focus on sustainability so it is our goal to support the forthcoming offshore wind projects that will take place in UK and EU waters nearby. We see this vessel as added value, not only for the Ports of Jersey, but for the community as a whole, offering a greater potential of commercial opportunities and, ultimately, wider employment prospects.”

    Ports of Jersey selected the DAMEN Shoalbuster 2711 after visiting the first of its kind on display at the Seawork exhibition in Southampton. The Shoalbuster 2711 is an evolved version of the 2709. An additional two metres of beam provide extra stability, work space, storage and space for a larger crane. It is MCA compliant, offers 40 tonnes bollard pull and boasts excellent crew facilities. As with all standard DAMEN vessels, there is room for the customer to select their own options to suit their individual requirements.

    “We’ve opted to have the vessel fitted with the latest Heila crane,” says Donford. “We’ve got a good relationship with Heila. They provided the crane to the Duke of Normandy and everyone is familiar – and happy – with it.”

    The Duke of Normandy played an important role in Damen’s success in securing the contract for the new vessel. “We’ve been very happy with the performance of the Duke of Normandy. She’s proven her quality over 15 years. The price for the new vessel was also competitive. Besides this, we enjoy a good relationship with Damen.

    This was demonstrated just last year when Damen Shipyards Gorinchem won the tender to conduct the Duke of Normandy’s 15-year drydock and renewal survey. No sooner had the vessel docked than the coronavirus outbreak occurred. All the crew had to leave the Netherlands and return to Jersey. “From then onwards we had to manage the project remotely. DAMEN were very supportive. We had regular digital contact throughout the project and everything was done well and on-time. Like Damen, we’ve taken the coronavirus very seriously. We’ve had a track and trace system in place since July last year – something we’ve been happy to share with our colleagues at other ports and airports – and we require a negative test result for anyone coming aboard.”

    Damen sales manager Frederik van der Linde said of the contract, “I’m very happy with this order. It’s a testimony to the quality of the Ports of Jersey’s first DAMEN Shoalbuster, the Duke of Normandy, that we  delivered 15 years ago and to the excellent relationship our two organisations enjoy. I am looking forward to continuing to develop this relationship into the future.”

    The Shoalbuster will be outfitted in the Netherlands by DAMEN Shipyards Hardinxveld and will be delivered to Ports of Jersey in Q4 this year. 

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, shipbuilding, ship repair and related services. DAMEN operates 36 shipyards in 18 countries and offers direct employment to more than 13,000 people. Damen’s values are fellowship, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship and stewardship. The company aims to be the most sustainable shipbuilder in the world, via digitalisation and standardisation of its products. Damen’s main activities are the design and serial construction of innovative ships by integrating diverse components and subsystems into high- quality platforms. These activities are supported by a worldwide sales and service network. DAMEN is also active in the repair and conversion of existing ships and the sale and production of components for the maritime industry.

    Ports of Jersey

    Since incorporation Ports of Jersey Marine Services department have developed their presence in the commercial maritime world. While still completing regular maintenance works in local waters the department has extended its reach into the commercial sector, completing various projects with their flag vessel the Duke of Normandy. After completing a successful charter with ABCO Marine in 2018, PoJ Marine Services partnered with Landfall Marine to aid marketing the vessel to a wider audience. The partnership successfully secured contract with key clients within the renewable and maritime engineering sectors including; Fugro, Herbosh Kiere and Boskalis. Ports of Jersey Marine Services also own and operate a R2Sonic 2024 Multibeam. The system is fully motion compensated by an SBG INS setup, capable of achieving full seabed coverage to cm accuracy when paired with RTK corrections. The ability to mobilise the equipment to various vessels across the Marine Services fleet along with other vessels of opportunity has benefited several local projects and others around the Channel Islands and English Coast. The versatility of the system allows it to be transported and mobilised quickly when projects require. Data acquisition and processing is completed by the in house Cat A certified Hydrographic Surveyor utilising Hypack software to provide fast data turn around support for clients.

