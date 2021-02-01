2021 February 1 15:28

RF Government approves list of Arctic projects eligible to state support

RF Government has approved the list of Arctic projects eligible to state support, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during his meeting with Deputy Prime Ministers.



According to the official website of RF Government, this list included some large projects with a total scope of investments exceeding RUB 214 billion.



Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the business can count on state subsidies when creating infrastructure needed for establishment of new production facilities in the northern area.



In particular, state support will be provided under the project on construction of a mining and smelting facility and a sea terminal for transshipment of mineral fertilizers in the Murmansk Region, as well as projects on construction of extraction facilities on the Novaya Zemlya and coal field on the Taimyr, modernization of Vitino port and White Sea oil tank farm.