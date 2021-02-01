2021 February 1 14:24

American Bureau of Shipping certifies ASCO

The external audit in the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), conducted by the American Bureau of Shipping, which is one of the authoritative classification societies, has been completed.

As a result of the audit carried out in the relevant departments and on various vessels, compliance of ASCO’s Integrated Management System (IMS) with ISO international management standards in the areas of quality, health, safety, environmental protection and energy efficiency was confirmed.

Following the results, the Classification Society issued ASCO a five-year certificate.

It should be noted that based on the requirements of international management standards ISO 9001-2008 (Quality Management), ISO 14001-2004 (Environmental Management), ISO 50001-2011 (Energy Efficiency Management) and OHSAS 18001-2007 (Labor Protection), the Integrated Management System (IMS) in the field of quality, health, safety, environmental protection and energy efficiency was developed and implemented on ASCO vessels.