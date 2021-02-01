-
2021 February 1 14:29
Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
The Bunker surcharge for Finnlines Nordö-Link traffic Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö for February 2021 is € 2.84 per lane meter, the company said in its press release.
2021 February 1 14:29
The Bunker surcharge for Finnlines Nordö-Link traffic Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö for February 2021 is € 2.84 per lane meter, the company said in its press release.
|18:36
|Viking Line adds new destinations for the summer of 2021
|18:16
|Nexans wins further contract to bring high-speed connectivity to Brazil’s Amazon region
|18:05
|Six large investment projects to be implemented in Russia’s Arctic Zone
|17:56
|Stena Line signs long-term contract in Ventspils
|17:37
|Transneft increases petroleum products transportation volume to Vysotsk to 3.5 MTPA
|17:16
|StormGeo establishes local presence in Denmark to better support shipping companies in the region
|16:51
|Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in January 2021 fell by 26.6% YoY
|16:28
|NAVTOR optimises potential with fleet management and performance move in NavFleet launch
|16:06
|Royal Niestern Sander shipyard installed a new aft ship on the passenger ship Münsterland
|15:52
|NOVATEK and Nuovo Pignone signed cooperation agreement on CO2 emissions reduction
|15:52
|Damen signs with Ports of Jersey for Shoalbuster 2711
|15:28
|RF Government approves list of Arctic projects eligible to state support
|15:04
|DP World and UNICEF announce global partnership to support COVID-19 vaccination
|14:29
|Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
|14:24
|American Bureau of Shipping certifies ASCO
|14:07
|Throughput of Multipurpose Reloading Complex (Ust-Luga) fell by 6.6% in 2020
|13:43
|The Saimaa Canal traffic ends in week 5
|13:16
|KN group’s income in 2020 fell to 80.5 million EUR
|12:28
|Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 18,894 pmt by 29 January 2021
|12:10
|“MV Mozart” attacked by pirates
|11:52
|Steel cutting starts for Russian Crab Group’s first crab-processing vessel
|11:31
|USCGC Spencer returns home after $10 million cocaine and marijuana bust
|11:04
|PortShuttle passes 100,000 TEU mark
|10:59
|Grimaldi Group boosts the Livorno-Olbia ro-pax connection
|10:41
|MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 01, 2021
|10:23
|Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 1% in January 2021
|09:59
|Week starts with oil prices increase
|09:16
|Baltic Dry Index as of January 29
|17:21
|New NOAA ocean exploration ship to be based in Newport, Rhode Island
|16:14
|USCG offloads $8.5 million of cocaine in San Juan
|15:16
|Austal USA appoints Sandra Koblas as VP of Austal's Human Resources
|14:51
|Eagle Bulk Shipping acquires modern Ultramax
|13:43
|KEH rolls out new concept of a self-elevating WTIV
|12:33
|Alfa Laval joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
|11:24
|ABB to power South Korea’s first domestic zero-emissions ferry
|15:36
|The world’s largest dual-purpose LNG bunkering vessel from CIMC SOE launched at Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard
|14:27
|Lloyd’s Register wins BRCGS Europe, Certification Body of the Year award
|13:51
|USCG, partner agencies suspend search for missing pilot
|12:49
|Commodity testing: Bureau Veritas launches Reshape Your Laboratory
|12:23
|Vendée Globe 2020: CMA CGM alongside Boris Herrmann and SeaExplorer throughout this exceptional race
|11:42
|Xeneta container rates alert: container turmoil driving long-term freight rates to historic highs
|10:53
|Volvo Penta wins a 2020 WBW Award
|18:36
|Knud E Hansen develops a new self-elevating class
|18:06
|Dublin Port welcomes Samskip’s first direct container sailing between Amsterdam and Ireland
|17:47
|Hapag-Lloyd CFO Mark Frese believes blockchain technology to optimize and get efficiency into transport logistics
|17:26
|WinGD’s biggest X-DF dual-fuel engine awarded GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ power title
|17:06
|Keppel announces bold transformation of offshore & marine business
|16:28
|Royal IHC sells TSHD design package to Cashman Dredging in the U.S.
|16:02
|SAFEEN and AMLS launch fully-integrated marine logistics provider OFCO – Offshore International
|15:53
|MOL announces integration of dry bulk business and the establishment of "MOL Drybulk Ltd."
|15:42
|Zaliv shipyard launches patrol boat of Project 22160, named Sergey Kotov
|15:15
|NOVATEK and Uniper sign MOU on hydrogen production and supply
|14:38
|APM Terminals Elizabeth (USA) converts to green energy
|13:08
|The amount of LNG bunkered rose by 170 % in the Port of Rotterdam
|13:03
|Bunker market sees slight changes at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
|12:20
|Throughput of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg rose by 5% YoY
|11:46
|Russian ports of Azov Sea increased their throughput by 8.1% YoY
|11:09
|Damen Services to fit VEEM Gyrostabiliser to Naviera Integral FCS 5009
|10:58
|Russian Fishery Company put into operation digital Fleet Operations Center
|10:11
|Jumbo Shipping completes shipment of a 1435t shiploader from Vietnam to Canada