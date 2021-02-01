2021 February 1 14:07

Throughput of Multipurpose Reloading Complex (Ust-Luga) fell by 6.6% in 2020

Handling of petcoke surged over two-fold while coal handling decreased.

In 2020, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC operating in the port of Ust-Luga handled 4.83 million tonnes of cargo, down 6.6%, year-on-year, says the company’s statistics.

Handling of petcoke surged over two-fold, year-on-year, to 394,000 tonnes while coal handling fell by 11% to 4.44 million tonnes.

In the reported period, MRC handled 168 vessels (+3% vs 2019) and 67,800 railcars. Average daily handling of railcars was as high as 185 units with the maximum daily result having increased by 4%, year-on-year, to 327 units.