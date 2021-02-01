2021 February 1 12:28

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 18,894 pmt by 29 January 2021

M100 fuel oil price grew by RUB 184

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between January 25 and January 29 grew by RUB 184 and totaled RUB 18,894 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



