Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 18,894 pmt by 29 January 2021

2021 February 1 12:28
Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between January 25 and January 29 grew by RUB 184 and totaled RUB 18,894 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
- North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 1,000 to RUB 18,350 pmt;
- Central Federal District – the product price grew by RUB 157 to RUB 18,827 pmt;
- Volga Federal District – the price rose by RUB 17 to RUB 17,489 pmt;
- Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,000 to RUB 19,850 pmt;
- Siberian Federal District – the price fell by RUB 197 to RUB 18,407 pmt;
- Far Eastern Federal District - the price grew by RUB 840 to RUB 27,400 pmt.