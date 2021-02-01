2021 February 1 11:52

Steel cutting starts for Russian Crab Group’s first crab-processing vessel

The first ship in a series of three processing vessels is to be put into operation in 2023



On January 29 2021, due to commitment to purchase investment quotas, the Oka Shipyard started steel cutting for the crab-processing vessel of Russian Crab’ New fleet. Vessel 5712Р will be the first in a series of three processors, which will be constructed for the Russian Crab within three years. The first crab-processing vessel is slated to put into operation in 2023, Russian Crab Group says in a press release.

New vessels are designed for crab harvesting and crab processing into cooked-frozen products and will operate in the Sea of Okhotsk and Bering Sea.



Crab fishing vessel, project 5712P was developed by the DAMEN Engineering company (St. Petersburg) in cooperation with Russian Crab Company Group’s specialists.



The most significant advantages of the project are: two-times increased production, processing and storage capacity; the use of modern high-quality materials; and a spacious personnel unit with working and living conditions on board in accordance with the best international standards.

VESSEL’S CHARACTERISTICS, PROJECT 5712R

Length 57,70 m Width 12,60 m Autonomy 40 days Full speed 12,3 knots per hour Main engine power 1600 kWt Bow thruster power 400 kWt Crew capacity 32 people Processing and production capacity per 24h 15 tons Freezing hold capacity 500 m3

Russian Crab Company Group is the largest crab harvesting company in the Far East and one of the leading in Russia. Company’s fleet consist of 20 vessels. Annual quota for 2021 is 12.86 thousand tons in northwestern subzones of the Pacific Ocean, which is the largest share of quotas in the Far Eastern basin — 19%. Russian Crab exports live and cooked-frozen crab to China, South Korea, Japan and the USA.



