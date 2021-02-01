2021 February 1 12:10

“MV Mozart” attacked by pirates

“MV Mozart”, a vessel chartered by Hapag Lloyd, on AIM service sailing between Nigeria and South Africa, was seriously attacked by pirates this past Saturday, Ocean Network Express said in its release. One seafarer suffered fatal injuries, 15 crew members have been kidnapped. According to the latest information updated by the vessel operator (Hapag Lloyd), since the pirates destroyed parts of thebridge, the vessel is currently unable to continue her voyage without significant delay.