2021 February 1 10:23

Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 1% in January 2021

The decrease was registered in the segments of crude oil and oil products, increase - in the segments of coal, mineral fertilizers and grain

In January 2021, the network of Russian Railways loaded 101.2 million tonnes of cargo, up 1%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

In the reporting period, Russian Railways carried 30.8 million tonnes of coal (+5.2%, year-on-year); 0.9 million tonnes of coke (+4.4%); 18 million tonnes of crude oil and oil products (-9.6%); 9.8 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-2.9%); 5.7 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-10.8%); 0.9 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (+39%); 5.7 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (+10.6%); 1.2 million tonnes of cement (-0.1%); 3.4 million tonnes of timber (+9.4%); 2.7 million tonnes of grain (up 1.7 times); 8.1 million tonnes of construction materials (-3.8%); 1.6 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (+5.3%); 2.1 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-5.9%); 2.3 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (+8.4%); 8 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+3%).



In January, freight turnover rose by 1%, year-on-year, to 211.6 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 1.7% to 269.6 billion ton-km.