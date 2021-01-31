  The version for the print
    Austal USA appoints Sandra Koblas as VP of Austal's Human Resources

    Austal USA says that Sandra Koblas has been appointed Vice President of Human Resources. Koblas joined Austal USA in 2007 and has served as Director of Human Resources for the past eight years leading the company’s day-to-day operations including Employee Relations; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Talent Acquisition and Management; and Education, Training and Workforce Development.

    “Sandra Koblas has been a staunch voice and advocate for the incredible team we have here at Austal,” President of Austal USA Craig Perciavalle said. “She is a culture builder focused on bringing teams together in a safe and productive environment and the absolute right choice to be leading our human resources.”

    Koblas’ impact on education and workforce development extends well beyond Austal USA. Koblas has been appointed by the Governor of Alabama and other senior officials to multiple state and regional development boards. She was also part of President Obama’s White House Upskill Summit designed to increase education and employment opportunities for more working-class Americans.

    As Austal’s Vice President of Human Resources, she will lead a team poised to address workforce, training, social and pandemic challenges facing Austal’s 3,500 employees and their families.

    “I am grateful and humbled to be given this opportunity to serve as Austal’s Vice President of Human Resources at such an important time for our company,” Koblas said. “Austal USA is made up of the world’s best shipbuilders delivering critical ships and services at a time when our U.S. military needs them the most. Our people, the Austal team, is what allows us to continue delivering on time and on budget to our Nation’s defense. I’m honored and excited to accept this role and continue serving and working alongside the great team we have here at Austal USA.”

