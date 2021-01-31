  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 January 31 14:51

    Eagle Bulk Shipping acquires modern Ultramax

    Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk”, “Eagle” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax drybulk segment, today announced that it has purchased a high-specification 2017-built SDARI-64 scrubber-fitted Ultramax bulkcarrier for USD 15 million and a warrant for 212,315 common shares of Eagle.

    The ship, which will be renamed the M/V Rotterdam Eagle, was constructed at Chengxi Shipyard Co. Ltd and is expected to be delivered into the Company’s fleet during the second quarter of 2021.

    Accounting for all recently reported acquisitions, Eagle’s fleet totals 49 ships, including 24 Ultramaxes acquired over the last four years.

    About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

    Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is a U.S. based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Denmark, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax/Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including strategic, commercial, operational, technical and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 31

17:21 New NOAA ocean exploration ship to be based in Newport, Rhode Island
16:14 USCG offloads $8.5 million of cocaine in San Juan
15:16 Austal USA appoints Sandra Koblas as VP of Austal's Human Resources
14:51 Eagle Bulk Shipping acquires modern Ultramax
13:43 KEH rolls out new concept of a self-elevating WTIV
12:33 Alfa Laval joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
11:24 ABB to power South Korea’s first domestic zero-emissions ferry

2021 January 30

15:36 The world’s largest dual-purpose LNG bunkering vessel from CIMC SOE launched at Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard
14:27 Lloyd’s Register wins BRCGS Europe, Certification Body of the Year award
13:51 USCG, partner agencies suspend search for missing pilot
12:49 Commodity testing: Bureau Veritas launches Reshape Your Laboratory
12:23 Vendée Globe 2020: CMA CGM alongside Boris Herrmann and SeaExplorer throughout this exceptional race
11:42 Xeneta container rates alert: container turmoil driving long-term freight rates to historic highs
10:53 Volvo Penta wins a 2020 WBW Award

2021 January 29

18:36 Knud E Hansen develops a new self-elevating class
18:06 Dublin Port welcomes Samskip’s first direct container sailing between Amsterdam and Ireland
17:47 Hapag-Lloyd CFO Mark Frese believes blockchain technology to optimize and get efficiency into transport logistics
17:26 WinGD’s biggest X-DF dual-fuel engine awarded GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ power title
17:06 Keppel announces bold transformation of offshore & marine business
16:28 Royal IHC sells TSHD design package to Cashman Dredging in the U.S.
16:02 SAFEEN and AMLS launch fully-integrated marine logistics provider OFCO – Offshore International
15:53 MOL announces integration of dry bulk business and the establishment of "MOL Drybulk Ltd."
15:42 Zaliv shipyard launches patrol boat of Project 22160, named Sergey Kotov
15:15 NOVATEK and Uniper sign MOU on hydrogen production and supply
14:38 APM Terminals Elizabeth (USA) converts to green energy
13:08 The amount of LNG bunkered rose by 170 % in the Port of Rotterdam
13:03 Bunker market sees slight changes at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:20 Throughput of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg rose by 5% YoY
11:46 Russian ports of Azov Sea increased their throughput by 8.1% YoY
11:09 Damen Services to fit VEEM Gyrostabiliser to Naviera Integral FCS 5009
10:58 Russian Fishery Company put into operation digital Fleet Operations Center
10:11 Jumbo Shipping completes shipment of a 1435t shiploader from Vietnam to Canada
09:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 29, 2021
09:35 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of January 28

2021 January 28

18:47 BIMCO adopts new standard time charter party for accommodation support vessels
18:06 CMA CGM applies PSS for cargo from the Mediterranean & Black Sea ports to the Far East
17:45 FESCO’s vessel departed to Antarctica to supply India's research stations
17:20 Port of Kiel cargo volume down 1.2 % to 6.92 million tons in 2020
17:16 Samskip implements UTURN as their next step in digitisation of container transport
17:14 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Outlook, Jan 28, 2021
17:01 Damen delivers two FCS 2710 vessels to Hung Hua Construction
16:54 Bunker prices are slightly up in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:35 Cargo traffic on Saimaa Canal in 2020 grew by 11.5% YoY
16:23 Samsung Heavy Industries and Hyundai Heavy Industries choose Svanehøj deepwell pumps for new VLECs
15:23 Valenciaport exceeds 5.4 million containers and 80 million tonnes handled in 2020
14:36 Diesel-electric icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin starts providing assistance in the Gulf of Finland
14:22 Panama Canal helps save the planet more than 13 mln tons of CO2 in 2020
13:22 Keppel enters into second framework deed with Borr Drilling to defer scheduled delivery of rigs
13:01 Oboronlogistics delivered another batch of construction equipment to Tartus
12:42 Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for 12 new vessels
12:15 Maersk expands cold chain options for fresh fruit from the Black Sea and the Mediterranean to Central Russia
11:53 ABP Humber announce completion of £50 million investment in Humber Container Terminal
11:33 Damen launches FCS 7011
11:30 Port of Southampton marks largest shipment of salt in four years
11:04 BPA: Ports survey reflects mood of tentative optimism for 2021
10:54 Wärtsilä wins major order to provide 36 dual-fuel engines for six new LNG carrier vessels
10:25 KMP lays down six buoy tenders of Project 3050.1А
10:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 28, 2021
09:58 CMA CGM to operate and manage the Port of Alexandria’s future terminal