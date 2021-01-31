  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 January 31 11:24

    ABB to power South Korea’s first domestic zero-emissions ferry

    ABB has secured a contract with Haemin Heavy Industries shipyard to provide a complete power and propulsion solution for Busan Port Authority’s first all-electric passenger ferry

    The new ferry represents the first commitment by South Korean authorities to a plan which will see 140 state-owned conventionally powered vessels replaced with those operating on cleaner alternatives by 2030, in line with environmental legislation. Sustainable transportation, including marine vessels, will play an important role in South Korea’s plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, set out in the country’s Green New Deal, announced in 2020.

    As the first system integrator chosen to support this initiative, ABB will deliver an end-to-end electric power and propulsion solution for the twin-hulled ferry, which is due for delivery in 2022. The 40-meter catamaran ferry will have the capacity to carry up to 100 passengers and five crewmembers and will operate between Busan’s North and South ports, taking about one hour to complete a return journey with an average operating speed of 13 knots (24 km/h). Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

    Busan-based shipbuilder Haemin, which specializes in lightweight environmentally-friendly vessels, and ABB have also signed an agreement to collaborate on further vessel projects in the future.

    “We are truly proud to have been chosen as technology supplier for the first vessel in South Korea’s clean fleet renewal scheme,” said Juha Koskela, Division President, ABB Marine & Ports. “Our agreement with Haemin represents a major advance in the local market, supporting South Korea’s plans for sustainable shipping, as part of our strategy for reducing global vessel emissions. Sustainability is a key part of the value that we create for all of our stakeholders and the new partnership with Haemin is an example of how we enable a low-carbon society and help preserve resources.”

    “Being commissioned to build the first ever fully electric vessel for the South Korean market is a great honor,” said Hyeong-seok Oh, CEO, Haemin Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. “We are looking forward to working with ABB, whose proven technologies and long presence in South Korea are a key part of this landmark project.”

    The ferry will be powered by two 1,068-kWh battery packs, which will provide a clean and flexible energy source for the ferry’s journeys. The batteries will provide enough power for the ferry to complete up to four return journeys before charging from shore during the vessel’s overnight stops. ABB’s Onboard DC Grid™ power distribution system will ensure that the battery output is delivered to the vessel’s subsystems in the most optimal way, while ABB's Power and Energy Management System (PEMS™) will control the overall power distribution, increase fault tolerance and provide a high degree of reliability.

    Once in operation, the ferry will be remotely monitored and supported by experts from ABB’s global network of ABB Ability™ Collaborative Operations Centers. Remote support and connectivity, together with advanced data analytics enabled by the ABB Ability™ Remote Diagnostics System, will further enhance the vessel’s operational safety and ensure optimal performance, while helping to promptly detect and correct faults on board.

    The global ferry industry, which, according to trade association Interferry, is responsible for transporting over 2 billion passengers annually is under pressure to reduce its carbon footprint. ABB’s electric propulsion technology will mean Busan Port Authority’s new ferry immediately achieves the International Maritime Organization’s global target to cut annual emissions by at least 50 percent by 2050 from 2008 levels.

    Electrification is widely considered as one of the key solutions for reducing ferry emissions worldwide. According to data from the Maritime Battery Forum, over 130 battery-powered ferries are in operation, with more than 90 on order. ABB is well advanced in ferry electrification, supporting leading ferry operators such as P&O Ferries, Washington State Ferries and others in their advances for achieving sustainable operations.

    ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 110,000 talented employees in over 100 countries.

Другие новости по темам: ABB, electric ferry  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 31

12:33 Alfa Laval joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
11:24 ABB to power South Korea’s first domestic zero-emissions ferry

2021 January 30

15:36 The world’s largest dual-purpose LNG bunkering vessel from CIMC SOE launched at Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard
14:27 Lloyd’s Register wins BRCGS Europe, Certification Body of the Year award
13:51 USCG, partner agencies suspend search for missing pilot
12:49 Commodity testing: Bureau Veritas launches Reshape Your Laboratory
12:23 Vendée Globe 2020: CMA CGM alongside Boris Herrmann and SeaExplorer throughout this exceptional race
11:42 Xeneta container rates alert: container turmoil driving long-term freight rates to historic highs
10:53 Volvo Penta wins a 2020 WBW Award

2021 January 29

18:36 Knud E Hansen develops a new self-elevating class
18:06 Dublin Port welcomes Samskip’s first direct container sailing between Amsterdam and Ireland
17:47 Hapag-Lloyd CFO Mark Frese believes blockchain technology to optimize and get efficiency into transport logistics
17:26 WinGD’s biggest X-DF dual-fuel engine awarded GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ power title
17:06 Keppel announces bold transformation of offshore & marine business
16:28 Royal IHC sells TSHD design package to Cashman Dredging in the U.S.
16:02 SAFEEN and AMLS launch fully-integrated marine logistics provider OFCO – Offshore International
15:53 MOL announces integration of dry bulk business and the establishment of "MOL Drybulk Ltd."
15:42 Zaliv shipyard launches patrol boat of Project 22160, named Sergey Kotov
15:15 NOVATEK and Uniper sign MOU on hydrogen production and supply
14:38 APM Terminals Elizabeth (USA) converts to green energy
13:08 The amount of LNG bunkered rose by 170 % in the Port of Rotterdam
13:03 Bunker market sees slight changes at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:20 Throughput of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg rose by 5% YoY
11:46 Russian ports of Azov Sea increased their throughput by 8.1% YoY
11:09 Damen Services to fit VEEM Gyrostabiliser to Naviera Integral FCS 5009
10:58 Russian Fishery Company put into operation digital Fleet Operations Center
10:11 Jumbo Shipping completes shipment of a 1435t shiploader from Vietnam to Canada
09:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 29, 2021
09:35 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of January 28

2021 January 28

18:47 BIMCO adopts new standard time charter party for accommodation support vessels
18:06 CMA CGM applies PSS for cargo from the Mediterranean & Black Sea ports to the Far East
17:45 FESCO’s vessel departed to Antarctica to supply India's research stations
17:20 Port of Kiel cargo volume down 1.2 % to 6.92 million tons in 2020
17:16 Samskip implements UTURN as their next step in digitisation of container transport
17:14 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Outlook, Jan 28, 2021
17:01 Damen delivers two FCS 2710 vessels to Hung Hua Construction
16:54 Bunker prices are slightly up in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:35 Cargo traffic on Saimaa Canal in 2020 grew by 11.5% YoY
16:23 Samsung Heavy Industries and Hyundai Heavy Industries choose Svanehøj deepwell pumps for new VLECs
15:23 Valenciaport exceeds 5.4 million containers and 80 million tonnes handled in 2020
14:36 Diesel-electric icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin starts providing assistance in the Gulf of Finland
14:22 Panama Canal helps save the planet more than 13 mln tons of CO2 in 2020
13:22 Keppel enters into second framework deed with Borr Drilling to defer scheduled delivery of rigs
13:01 Oboronlogistics delivered another batch of construction equipment to Tartus
12:42 Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for 12 new vessels
12:15 Maersk expands cold chain options for fresh fruit from the Black Sea and the Mediterranean to Central Russia
11:53 ABP Humber announce completion of £50 million investment in Humber Container Terminal
11:33 Damen launches FCS 7011
11:30 Port of Southampton marks largest shipment of salt in four years
11:04 BPA: Ports survey reflects mood of tentative optimism for 2021
10:54 Wärtsilä wins major order to provide 36 dual-fuel engines for six new LNG carrier vessels
10:25 KMP lays down six buoy tenders of Project 3050.1А
10:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 28, 2021
09:58 CMA CGM to operate and manage the Port of Alexandria’s future terminal
09:53 Crude oil prices decrease amid demand concerns
09:37 Baltic Dry Index as of January 27
09:22 Draft law on obligations of seaports’ investors approved by State Duma of Russia at first reading
08:26 Port of Newport and CEMEX celebrate new agreement in support of construction industry
07:26 MAN Energy Solutions wins order to power ultra-large Hapag-Lloyd containerships