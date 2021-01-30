  The version for the print
    The world’s largest dual-purpose LNG bunkering vessel from CIMC SOE launched at Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard

    Avenir LNG Limited (NOTC:AVENIR) announces the launch of the Avenir Allegiance; the world’s largest dual-purpose, LNG supply and bunkering vessel from CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co. (CIMC SOE).

    Avenir Allegiance was launched at 7am on January 27th 2021 at Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard Co. Ltd. Due for delivery from CIMC SOE in the third quarter of this year, she will be the first 20,000cbm vessel to join the Avenir LNG fleet and the world’s largest LNG bunkering vessel.

    Allegiance will be Cayman Island flagged and the 4th of 6 newbuilds delivered to Avenir LNG. Avenir’s first newbuild delivery (the Avenir Advantage) took place in October 2020 and will be followed by the Avenir Accolade, Aspiration, Allegiance, Ascension and Achievement this year.  

    Peter Mackey, CEO Avenir LNG Limited, commented: “We are delighted to see the latest, and largest, vessel in the Avenir LNG fleet being successfully launched by our partners CIMC SOE. We look forward to taking delivery of the Avenir Allegiance later this year.

    As the largest LNG bunkering vessel in the world, the Avenir Allegiance is a clear demonstration of our commitment to developing new LNG supply chains globally. She will play a critical role in helping the shipping industry to transition to LNG as a more environmentally sustainable fuel. The Allegiance will operate as both an LNG bunkering vessel and an LNG supply vessel. This highly flexible vessel underscores our strategy of simultaneously unlocking multiple new LNG markets with multi-functional assets. We can deliver LNG to a broad range of customers from a single vessel, improving efficiency in the LNG supply chain and ultimately reducing costs to our end-customers.”

    About Avenir LNG Limited: Avenir LNG supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation and transport fuel sectors as well as providing infrastructure to support the development of LNG as a marine fuel.

    Leveraging the expertise of its’ shareholders, Avenir LNG has quickly become one of the leading providers of small-scale LNG solutions; working with local partners and end users to develop the infrastructure necessary to unlock new markets for natural gas.

