2021 January 30 14:27

Lloyd’s Register wins BRCGS Europe, Certification Body of the Year award

Lloyd’s Register (LR), the global food and beverage assurance specialists, have been awarded one of the most prestigious industry awards, Certification Body of the Year (Europe) at the BRCGS awards.



BRCGS recognised that LR clearly demonstrated that they are valued by stakeholders, showing ongoing and dedicated support for the BRCGS standards, as well as having a 5-star certification rating.



Cheryl Stevens, Strategic Client Relationship Manager, Lloyd’s Register, commented on the award win; “We are delighted to win this highly regarded industry award from the BRCGS and it is a real testament to the hard work of the whole team that we continue to help support the growth of the standard. It is fantastic that we have been able to work with the BRCGS to offer customers new solutions such as remote audit options to help them maintain certification in such a challenging year. LR is truly committed to food safety and offering a specialist, customer-focused service through the delivery of BRCGS Standards.”



The BRCGS' Food Safety (Europe) Awards were announced as part of the organisation's annual Food Safety Europe conference held virtually on 28th January, designed specifically to improve European food safety management in retail, food service, and manufacturing environments.



LR works with more than 35,000 clients in the food sector and is one of the world’s leading service providers of food safety certification, training and customised audit solutions. LR works collaboratively with farms, fisheries, food manufacturers, restaurants, hotels and global retailers to help manage food safety and sustainability risks throughout supply chains.