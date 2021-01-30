2021 January 30 12:49

Commodity testing: Bureau Veritas launches Reshape Your Laboratory

Reshape Your Laboratory is a suite of partnership solutions, ranging from laboratory design for lean operations to fully outsourced operational management, to deliver sustainable cost savings and enhance quality in the world’s testing laboratories.



Bureau Veritas launches a comprehensive suite of global solutions to optimize the efficiency of clients’ commodity testing facilities.



Outsourcing of on-site testing is a logical step for many operators, and Reshape Your Laboratory has been developed in response to approaches from clients operating in industries as diverse as agri-food, chemical production, oil refining and mining. This initiative allows clients to focus on their core value-added activities.



In developing Reshape Your Laboratory, Bureau Veritas has leveraged the expertise gained from operating more than 300 laboratories across its global footprint.