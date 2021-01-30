2021 January 30 12:23

Vendée Globe 2020: CMA CGM alongside Boris Herrmann and SeaExplorer throughout this exceptional race

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is proud to have supported the Boris Herrmann-led Team Malizia and its SeaExplorer. They set off from Sables d’Olonne 80 days ago on the 2020 Vendée Globe race and crossed the finishing line on Thursday, January 28, 2021.



A skipper committed to the cause and to our shared values

Boris Herrmann, the SeaExplorer’s skipper and the first German to have taken part in the legendary solo, non-stop and unassisted competitive circumnavigation, had used his participation to draw attention to the “race we must win”—the race to prevent climate change and protect the oceans.



During the race, Boris Herrmann steered the SeaExplorer off-course near the Antarctic Ocean in aid of his rival Kevin Escoffier, thereby highlighting the strong bond of solidarity that unites sailors.

Throughout this edition of the Vendée Globe race, Boris Herrmann demonstrated fighting spirit by pushing himself to his limits, agility by adjusting his course to the challenges thrown up by the circumnavigation, and commitment in his efforts to prevent climate change and protect the oceans. These values, which are shared by the CMA CGM Group and its 110,000 employees, lie at the heart of our support towards Boris.

A race to help combat global warming and protect the oceans

The SeaExplorer is self-sufficient in energy terms as she is fitted with solar panels and hydroelectric generators to power the onboard systems. She is also equipped with an automated lab measuring oceanographic data, such as water temperature, salinity, pH and CO2. Boris Herrmann took automatic readings from water samples in the most remote parts of the oceans and will pass the data he collected on to scientists involved in programs at the Max Planck Institute in Hamburg, Geomar in Kiel and Ifremer in Brest. The partnership to help combat global warming and protect the oceans dovetails with the efforts of the CMA CGM Group, which has always considered its business performance as intrinsically linked to its social and environmental performance.



A constructive partnership accelerating the use of innovative solutions for the environment

For a number of years, the CMA CGM Group has been developing innovations based on the technologies used in ocean racing yachts to deliver a steady stream of advances in its fleet’s hydrodynamic performance and thus reduce its fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. In addition, as for all Vendée Globe competitors, adapting routes to weather, swell and current conditions holds the key to unlocking performance gains and keeping ships safe. CMA CGM has made this a priority by establishing three Fleet Centers.



CMA CGM, a pioneer leading the energy transition in the shipping industry

CMA CGM has been firmly committed for several years to protecting the environment and reducing the size of its carbon footprint. Since 2008, the Group has cut its CO2 emissions per container transported by 48% and is aiming to be carbon-neutral by 2050.



