2021 January 29 16:02

SAFEEN and AMLS launch fully-integrated marine logistics provider OFCO – Offshore International

SAFEEN, Abu Dhabi Ports’ maritime arm, has recently signed a historic agreement with Allianz Marine & Logistics Services (AMLS), to launch a new international provider of integrated maritime logistic services, the company said in its release.

Operating under the title of Offshore Support and Logistics Services Company (OFCO – Offshore International), headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the new joint venture will be one of the largest, most capable, and cost-efficient providers of onshore and offshore integrated logistics solutions and subsea services in the GCC region and beyond.

Setting itself apart from the competition, OFCO combines SAFEEN’s strategic position and experience as a port marine operator, with AMLS’ diversified fleet and expertise in offshore logistics and supply chain management, making it the leading fully-integrated supplier of marine logistics solutions and services in the GCC.

Thanks to the potent synergy of world-class fleet assets, management systems, and supply base operations, OFCO is uniquely-positioned as a ‘one-stop-shop,’ offering clients a spectrum of service solutions including integrated logistics for oil and gas/engineering procurement and construction (O&G/ EPC) companies, inspection repair and maintenance (IRM), and subsea services, supported by Abu Dhabi Ports’ land-based operations.

OFCO’s broad range of services will be aimed towards large offshore infrastructure projects, which include ongoing operations within the regional oil and gas sector, as well as future projects set to be launched in the coming years.

As part of a wider value offering, OFCO’s customers will also have access to a broad spectrum of trade logistics and services offered by Abu Dhabi Ports, which include offshore, onshore, base operations, logistics, industrial zone, and maritime services.