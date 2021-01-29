2021 January 29 15:42

Zaliv shipyard launches patrol boat of Project 22160, named Sergey Kotov

On 29 January 2021, Zaliv shipyard (Kerch, Crimea) launched a patrol boat of Project 22160, named Sergey Kotov, says press center of RF Defence Ministry. The ship was built by Tatarstan, Russia based Zelenodolsk A. Gorky Shipyard (managed by AK BARS HOLDING) together with the Crimean shipbuilders.



The ceremony was attended by Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy; Admiral Aleksandr Vitko, Chief of the Main Staff of the Navy; Sergey Aksyonov, head of the Republic of Crimea; representatives of AK BARS management and Kerch authorities; shipbuilders and Navy veterans.



The new generation 22160-series coast guard vessels were designed by St. Petersburg headquartered Severnoye Design Bureau are intended to guard and protect the maritime economic zone and in case of hostilities to ensure sustainability of fleet forces and facilities in deployment areas. They also engage in escorts and anti-piracy activities and search-and-rescue missions.

The ship’s particulars: endurance - 60 days, speed – at least 25 knots, displacement – 1,700 t, crew - 60 men, operational range – 6,000 nautical miles.

Patrol boat named after Rear Admiral Sergey Kotov, Hero of the Soviet Union was laid down on 8 May 2016.



The ship is to be delivered to RF Navy by the end of the current year. It will join the Black Sea Fleet of RF Navy.



By today, three ships of 22160 design have been deployed by RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet (flag ship Vasily Bykov and two serial ships named Dmitry Rogachev and Pavel Derzhavin.



Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A. M. Gorky is building two more ships of Project 22160, Viktor Veliky and Nikolay Sipyagin.



