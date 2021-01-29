2021 January 29 13:03

Bunker market sees slight changes at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $17 on the average

According to IAA PortNews, average bunker indications at the port of St. Petersburg as of 29 January 2021 are as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $305 pmt (down $3 versus the Tuesday level; $22 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of MGO - $445 pmt (up $5 versus the previous period; $10 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of ULSFO - $430 pmt ($15 less than in Rotterdam).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $400 pmt (flat versus the previous period; $18 less than in Rotterdam).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

