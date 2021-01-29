2021 January 29 12:20

Throughput of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg rose by 5% YoY

In 2020, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) handled 7 million tonnes of cargo, 5% more versus the result of 2019. Handling of general cargo exceeded 5.5 million tonnes (+ 0.2%), dry bulk cargo – 1 million tonnes (+39%).

Handling of ferrous metal rose by 1% to 2.5 million tonnes, metal scrap – by 18%, to over 930,000 tonnes while handling of non-ferrous metal dropped by 29% to 860,000 tonnes.

In the reported period, handling of mineral fertilizers in big bags remained flat, year-on-year, at 550,000 tonnes.

The growth was registered in the segment of wood pellets – their handling soared by 50% to over 660,000 tonnes. In 2020, SP SPb registered the highest shipload of pellets – almost 33,000 tonnes, which is a record handled volume ever for the Russian market of fuel pellets.

Container throughput of SP SPb totaled 30,700 TEU.

In 2020, exports from SP SPb totaled 6.17 million tonnes (-2% vs 2019), imports – 870,000 tonnes (+98%). Exports account for 88% of the company’s total throughput, imports — for 12%.