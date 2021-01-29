2021 January 29 11:46

Russian ports of Azov Sea increased their throughput by 8.1% YoY

The highest growth was demonstrated by Kavkaz, Rostov-on-Don and Taganrog ports



In 2020, sea ports of the Azov Sea handled 88.6 million tonnes of cargo having increased the result of 2019 by 8.1%, says Administration of Azov Sea Ports.



Kavkaz port increased its throughput by 13% to 41.6 million tonnes, Rostov-on-Don – by 11.5% to 25.6 million tonnes, Taganrog – by 3.9% to 2.9 million tonnes.



The ports of Yeisk and Azov handled 4.3 and 10.1 million tonnes accordingly with a decrease by 0.5% and 2.9%.



Temryuk port demonstrated the steepest fall, by 13.3%, to 4.1 million tonnes.

Grain makes the bulk of Azov sea ports’ throughput – 45.4 million tonnes.



As for ship calls, their number grew in Rostov-on-Don (9,380 calls), Kavkaz (7,397) and Taganrog (737). Total number of calls grew by 5.2%, year-on-year, to 23,031.