2021 January 29 10:11

Jumbo Shipping completes shipment of a 1435t shiploader from Vietnam to Canada

Jumbo Shipping raised the bar with the recent shipment of a 1435t shiploader, measuring 135 x 25 x 43 metres, from Vietnam to Canada for the machine’s manufacturer Tenova, the company said in its release.

After almost two years of engineering, the Jumbo Shipping team saw their hard work come to life when the Jumbo Kinetic was captured on film lifting and shipping this gigantic 1435t shiploader from Phu My Port, Vietnam to Vancouver, Canada. Heavy Lifting Having conducted a final loading simulation, the time had come for the engineers to put MV Jumbo Kinetic, a K-class vessel with 3,000t dual lifting capacity, to the real test by loading this super-heavy shiploader onboard.

Lift On Based on the size of the unit and the length of its boom, loading this shiploader at Phu My Port, Vietnam was a formidable task, but the dual lift went without a hitch. With stage one of the lifting operation complete, the next step was to temporarily suspend the unit above the deck so that the boom could be retracted to change the centre of gravity position. This enabled the vessel’s team to re-rig and then perform a single lift to shift the shiploader to its final stowage position where it could be secured for the sea voyage to Vancouver.

After a 20 day ocean voyage the Jumbo Kinetic arrived safe and sound at the Neptune terminal in Vancouver and discharge operations got underway. Thanks to strong team work and cooperation between all parties involved, a journey of two years has come to a successful completion.

About Jumbo

Jumbo (est. 1969) is a global enterprise headquartered in the Netherlands with two main divisions, Shipping and Offshore. For 50 years, the family-owned company has been lifting and shipping high-value cargoes safely and on time, along with providing reliable and efficient heavy lift transportation solutions for the clients worldwide. Jumbo operates a versatile fleet of Heavy Lift Vessels with lifting capacities from 650 to 3,000 tonnes. With a specialised offshore fleet, Jumbo serves the global offshore energy industry as an offshore installation contractor in the Oil, Gas, Subsea and Renewables markets. In relative shallow water environments, Jumbo are experts in the installation of fixed facilities such as piled foundations, templates, conductors, jackets and topsides and wind turbine foundations. In more challenging deep water and ultra-deep water, Jumbo excels in subsea lifting of large and complex structures and foundations, including the provision of complete FPSO Mooring System installations.