  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 January 29 10:11

    Jumbo Shipping completes shipment of a 1435t shiploader from Vietnam to Canada

    Jumbo Shipping raised the bar with the recent shipment of a 1435t shiploader, measuring 135 x 25 x 43 metres, from Vietnam to Canada for the machine’s manufacturer Tenova, the company said in its release.

    After almost two years of engineering, the Jumbo Shipping team saw their hard work come to life when the Jumbo Kinetic was captured on film lifting and shipping this gigantic 1435t shiploader from Phu My Port, Vietnam to Vancouver, Canada. Heavy Lifting Having conducted a final loading simulation, the time had come for the engineers to put MV Jumbo Kinetic, a K-class vessel with 3,000t dual lifting capacity, to the real test by loading this super-heavy shiploader onboard.

    Lift On Based on the size of the unit and the length of its boom, loading this shiploader at Phu My Port, Vietnam was a formidable task, but the dual lift went without a hitch. With stage one of the lifting operation complete, the next step was to temporarily suspend the unit above the deck so that the boom could be retracted to change the centre of gravity position. This enabled the vessel’s team to re-rig and then perform a single lift to shift the shiploader to its final stowage position where it could be secured for the sea voyage to Vancouver.

    After a 20 day ocean voyage the Jumbo Kinetic arrived safe and sound at the Neptune terminal in Vancouver and discharge operations got underway. Thanks to strong team work and cooperation between all parties involved, a journey of two years has come to a successful completion. 

    About Jumbo

    Jumbo (est. 1969) is a global enterprise headquartered in the Netherlands with two main divisions, Shipping and Offshore. For 50 years, the family-owned company has been lifting and shipping high-value cargoes safely and on time, along with providing reliable and efficient heavy lift transportation solutions for the clients worldwide. Jumbo operates a versatile fleet of Heavy Lift Vessels with lifting capacities from 650 to 3,000 tonnes. With a specialised offshore fleet, Jumbo serves the global offshore energy industry as an offshore installation contractor in the Oil, Gas, Subsea and Renewables markets. In relative shallow water environments, Jumbo are experts in the installation of fixed facilities such as piled foundations, templates, conductors, jackets and topsides and wind turbine foundations.  In more challenging deep water and ultra-deep water, Jumbo excels in subsea lifting of large and complex structures and foundations, including the provision of complete FPSO Mooring System installations.

Другие новости по темам: Jumbo  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 29

14:38 APM Terminals Elizabeth (USA) converts to green energy
13:08 The amount of LNG bunkered rose by 170 % in the Port of Rotterdam
13:03 Bunker market sees slight changes at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:20 Throughput of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg rose by 5% YoY
11:46 Russian ports of Azov Sea increased their throughput by 8.1% YoY
11:09 Damen Services to fit VEEM Gyrostabiliser to Naviera Integral FCS 5009
10:58 Russian Fishery Company put into operation digital Fleet Operations Center
10:11 Jumbo Shipping completes shipment of a 1435t shiploader from Vietnam to Canada
09:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 29, 2021
09:35 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of January 28

2021 January 28

18:47 BIMCO adopts new standard time charter party for accommodation support vessels
18:06 CMA CGM applies PSS for cargo from the Mediterranean & Black Sea ports to the Far East
17:45 FESCO’s vessel departed to Antarctica to supply India's research stations
17:20 Port of Kiel cargo volume down 1.2 % to 6.92 million tons in 2020
17:16 Samskip implements UTURN as their next step in digitisation of container transport
17:14 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Outlook, Jan 28, 2021
17:01 Damen delivers two FCS 2710 vessels to Hung Hua Construction
16:54 Bunker prices are slightly up in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:35 Cargo traffic on Saimaa Canal in 2020 grew by 11.5% YoY
16:23 Samsung Heavy Industries and Hyundai Heavy Industries choose Svanehøj deepwell pumps for new VLECs
15:23 Valenciaport exceeds 5.4 million containers and 80 million tonnes handled in 2020
14:36 Diesel-electric icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin starts providing assistance in the Gulf of Finland
14:22 Panama Canal helps save the planet more than 13 mln tons of CO2 in 2020
13:22 Keppel enters into second framework deed with Borr Drilling to defer scheduled delivery of rigs
13:01 Oboronlogistics delivered another batch of construction equipment to Tartus
12:42 Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for 12 new vessels
12:15 Maersk expands cold chain options for fresh fruit from the Black Sea and the Mediterranean to Central Russia
11:53 ABP Humber announce completion of £50 million investment in Humber Container Terminal
11:33 Damen launches FCS 7011
11:30 Port of Southampton marks largest shipment of salt in four years
11:04 BPA: Ports survey reflects mood of tentative optimism for 2021
10:54 Wärtsilä wins major order to provide 36 dual-fuel engines for six new LNG carrier vessels
10:25 KMP lays down six buoy tenders of Project 3050.1А
10:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 28, 2021
09:58 CMA CGM to operate and manage the Port of Alexandria’s future terminal
09:53 Crude oil prices decrease amid demand concerns
09:37 Baltic Dry Index as of January 27
09:22 Draft law on obligations of seaports’ investors approved by State Duma of Russia at first reading
08:26 Port of Newport and CEMEX celebrate new agreement in support of construction industry
07:26 MAN Energy Solutions wins order to power ultra-large Hapag-Lloyd containerships
06:31 Hamburg Port Consulting implements IT integration for automated customs clearance for Cuxport

2021 January 27

18:41 BIMCO adopts new tug, barge and “floating hotel” contracts
18:12 ABS to class first Jones Act wind farm SOV
18:00 ICS published the latest Flag State Performance Table
17:41 Optimarin follows strong 2020 with fight for Norway’s Smartest Business title
17:16 Port of Savannah moves more than 4.6M TEUs in 2020
16:58 Corvette and tanker of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet call at Limassol port
16:37 Port Of Tanjung Pelepas container volumes up 8% to 9.8 mln TEUs in 2020
16:25 Rosmorport's icebreakers started piloting vessels in Vanino seaport
16:02 New shoreside power system reduces carbon emissions at the Port of Gothenburg
15:41 NORMA Cyber to provide cyber security services to Norwegian shipping
15:04 Star Bulk Carriers announces delivery of three capesize vessels
14:54 TransContainer launched coal transportation in containers
14:29 Port of Rotterdam Authority joins BIM Basis Infra
14:00 RF Government approves draft agreement on exports of Belorussian oil products via seaports of Russia
13:27 24 vessel traffic systems of FSUE “Rosmorport” ensured navigation safety in 2020
12:56 Middle East Transport & Logistics Virtual Expo and Summit (METRANSLOG) to be held as a virtual event on March 8-9
11:45 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:42 Damen delivers RSD Tug 2513 to Tug Malta