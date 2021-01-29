2021 January 29 09:35

Oil market sees mixed price movements

Oil prices fluctuations are between -0.27% and +0.11%

As of January 29 (07:37, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for April delivery were trading 0.11% higher to settle at $55.16 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. Brent Crude futures for March delivery fell by 0.02% to $55.52 a barrel.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.27% to $52.2 a barrel.

