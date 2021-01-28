  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 January 28 18:47

    BIMCO adopts new standard time charter party for accommodation support vessels

    BIMCO has published a new standard time charter party for accommodation support vessels (ASVTIME). As highlighted in the club’s previous news item (linked in the blue box), ASVTIME aims to provide a suitable contracting framework for those companies operating accommodation support vessels in the offshore oil and gas and renewables sectors. The new contract is the first offshore contract written by BIMCO designed to specifically meet the needs of both the oil and gas sector and renewables sectors.

    The charter party is based on the widely used SUPPLYTIME form and was developed with input from various interested parties including energy companies in the oil and renewables sectors, owners, lawyers and shipbrokers. The charter party provides a choice of optional services in addition to accommodation; these include the use of motion compensated gangways, cranes, offshore bunkering, and the use of daughter craft.

    The new charter party was adopted by BIMCO’s Documentary Committee at its meeting held on 25 January.

Другие новости по темам: BIMCO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 28

18:47 BIMCO adopts new standard time charter party for accommodation support vessels
18:06 CMA CGM applies PSS for cargo from the Mediterranean & Black Sea ports to the Far East
17:45 FESCO’s vessel departed to Antarctica to supply India's research stations
17:20 Port of Kiel cargo volume down 1.2 % to 6.92 million tons in 2020
17:16 Samskip implements UTURN as their next step in digitisation of container transport
17:14 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Outlook, Jan 28, 2021
17:01 Damen delivers two FCS 2710 vessels to Hung Hua Construction
16:54 Bunker prices are slightly up in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:35 Cargo traffic on Saimaa Canal in 2020 grew by 11.5% YoY
16:23 Samsung Heavy Industries and Hyundai Heavy Industries choose Svanehøj deepwell pumps for new VLECs
15:23 Valenciaport exceeds 5.4 million containers and 80 million tonnes handled in 2020
14:36 Diesel-electric icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin starts providing assistance in the Gulf of Finland
14:22 Panama Canal helps save the planet more than 13 mln tons of CO2 in 2020
13:22 Keppel enters into second framework deed with Borr Drilling to defer scheduled delivery of rigs
13:01 Oboronlogistics delivered another batch of construction equipment to Tartus
12:42 Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for 12 new vessels
12:15 Maersk expands cold chain options for fresh fruit from the Black Sea and the Mediterranean to Central Russia
11:53 ABP Humber announce completion of £50 million investment in Humber Container Terminal
11:33 Damen launches FCS 7011
11:30 Port of Southampton marks largest shipment of salt in four years
11:04 BPA: Ports survey reflects mood of tentative optimism for 2021
10:54 Wärtsilä wins major order to provide 36 dual-fuel engines for six new LNG carrier vessels
10:25 KMP lays down six buoy tenders of Project 3050.1А
10:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 28, 2021
09:58 CMA CGM to operate and manage the Port of Alexandria’s future terminal
09:53 Crude oil prices decrease amid demand concerns
09:37 Baltic Dry Index as of January 27
09:22 Draft law on obligations of seaports’ investors approved by State Duma of Russia at first reading
08:26 Port of Newport and CEMEX celebrate new agreement in support of construction industry
07:26 MAN Energy Solutions wins order to power ultra-large Hapag-Lloyd containerships
06:31 Hamburg Port Consulting implements IT integration for automated customs clearance for Cuxport

2021 January 27

18:41 BIMCO adopts new tug, barge and “floating hotel” contracts
18:12 ABS to class first Jones Act wind farm SOV
18:00 ICS published the latest Flag State Performance Table
17:41 Optimarin follows strong 2020 with fight for Norway’s Smartest Business title
17:16 Port of Savannah moves more than 4.6M TEUs in 2020
16:58 Corvette and tanker of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet call at Limassol port
16:37 Port Of Tanjung Pelepas container volumes up 8% to 9.8 mln TEUs in 2020
16:25 Rosmorport's icebreakers started piloting vessels in Vanino seaport
16:02 New shoreside power system reduces carbon emissions at the Port of Gothenburg
15:41 NORMA Cyber to provide cyber security services to Norwegian shipping
15:04 Star Bulk Carriers announces delivery of three capesize vessels
14:54 TransContainer launched coal transportation in containers
14:29 Port of Rotterdam Authority joins BIM Basis Infra
14:00 RF Government approves draft agreement on exports of Belorussian oil products via seaports of Russia
13:27 24 vessel traffic systems of FSUE “Rosmorport” ensured navigation safety in 2020
12:56 Middle East Transport & Logistics Virtual Expo and Summit (METRANSLOG) to be held as a virtual event on March 8-9
11:45 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:42 Damen delivers RSD Tug 2513 to Tug Malta
11:13 FSUE Hydrographic Company outlines its dredging plans for 2021
10:39 Arctic infrastructure development through shipbuilding technologies to be discussed at PortNews’ Congress on March 10-11
10:10 Sibanthracite Group and VostokCoal Management Company sold Port Vera
09:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 27, 2021
09:46 Crude oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves
09:27 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers the bulk carrier IZUMI
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of January 26
08:37 Van Oord presents Climate Risk Overview
07:19 DFDS acquires HSF Logistics

2021 January 26

18:31 DFDS invests in 35,000 sqm warehouse
17:47 ABS, NTU, Singapore, and ASTI joint study to explore the potential for ammonia as a marine fuel in Singapore