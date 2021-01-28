  The version for the print
    MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Outlook, Jan 28, 2021

    The World Bunker Index MABUX was steady over a week with no real firm trend. The 380 HSFO index rose slightly from 365.63 USD/MT to 365.92 USD/ MT (+0.29 USD), VLSFO added only 1.43 USD: from 460.00 USD/MT to 461.43 USD/MT while MGO gained 2.59 USD and changed from 515.42 USD/MT up to 518.01 USD/MT. The Global Scrubber Spread (SS) (price difference between 380 HSFOs and VLSFOs) was also stable: it added only 0.32 USD and averaged USD 95.28 (94.96 USD a week ago).

    The correlation of MBP index (market bunker prices) vs DBP index (digital benchmark MABUX) in the four global largest hubs over the past week showed that 380 HSFO fuel remains moderately undervalued in three of four selected ports: Rotterdam (minus 16 USD), Singapore (minus 14 USD) and Fujairah (minus 1 USD). In Houston, this type of fuel was slightly overestimated (plus 3 USD). Overall, the current trend shows a gradual rebalancing towards a moderate undercharging of heavy fuel in the global bunker market. The VLSFO fuel price, according to DBP Index, remained moderately overvalued in all selected ports, ranging from plus 6 USD (Rotterdam) to plus 23 USD (Houston). DBP Index also showed that MGO LS was undervalued in all ports ranging from minus USD 15 (Fujairah) to minus USD 30 USD (Singapore), with the exception of Houston (was overcharged by USD 12).

    Scrubber Spread (SS): The difference in price between the traditional 380 HSFO and VLSFO remains one of the most important indices for predicting the future development trend of global shipping in terms of compliance with IMO emissions requirements. One of the common ways of complying with IMO2020 emission requirements is use of scrubbers in combination with relatively cheap high-sulfur fuel oil: SS represents the economic attractiveness of such a solution.  According to MABUX, SS fell in the first half of 2020 from $350 (Singapore) and from $290 (Rotterdam) to $50 (Apr.14, 2020) and to $25 (Apr.27, 2020) respectively, led to a sharp decrease in a number of scrubber orders as well as delays and cancellations of contracts for the installation of already ordered devices.

    The second half of 2020 and early 2021 saw a gradual recovery in global bunker demand, supported by optimism for vaccines, which resulted in a moderate rise in bunker fuel prices and, as a consequence, gradual recovery of the SS spread.  Although not reaching the levels of early 2020, on January 13, 2021, the SS index for Singapore surpassed the $ 100 mark with SS for Rotterdam coming close to that level as well. This rise indicates increased relevance of scrubbers’ solutions.

    Current state of the oil futures market (with which the correlation of both types of fuel: 380 HSFO and VLSFO is traced) does not clarify further trends yet. However, the forecast price for Brent in 2021 at 60-65 dollars per barrel allows assuming that SS will continue growing moderately, reaching 120-130 dollars in the medium outlook. Whether it will be enough for increased demand for scrubber solution - time will tell. Future availability of 380 HSFO introduces uncertainty too, especially in context of actively discussed potential tightening of ecological requirements to marine fuels. In the meantime, the statistics from DNV GL on operating and ordered scrubbers does not look too optimistic so far: 2019 - 3154 ships, 2020 - 4389 ships and 2021 - 4555 ships, which is only 7.5% of the total number of global commercial fleets.

2021 January 28

18:47 BIMCO adopts new standard time charter party for accommodation support vessels
18:06 CMA CGM applies PSS for cargo from the Mediterranean & Black Sea ports to the Far East
17:45 FESCO’s vessel departed to Antarctica to supply India's research stations
17:20 Port of Kiel cargo volume down 1.2 % to 6.92 million tons in 2020
17:16 Samskip implements UTURN as their next step in digitisation of container transport
17:01 Damen delivers two FCS 2710 vessels to Hung Hua Construction
16:54 Bunker prices are slightly up in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:35 Cargo traffic on Saimaa Canal in 2020 grew by 11.5% YoY
16:23 Samsung Heavy Industries and Hyundai Heavy Industries choose Svanehøj deepwell pumps for new VLECs
15:23 Valenciaport exceeds 5.4 million containers and 80 million tonnes handled in 2020
14:36 Diesel-electric icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin starts providing assistance in the Gulf of Finland
14:22 Panama Canal helps save the planet more than 13 mln tons of CO2 in 2020
13:22 Keppel enters into second framework deed with Borr Drilling to defer scheduled delivery of rigs
13:01 Oboronlogistics delivered another batch of construction equipment to Tartus
12:42 Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for 12 new vessels
12:15 Maersk expands cold chain options for fresh fruit from the Black Sea and the Mediterranean to Central Russia
11:53 ABP Humber announce completion of £50 million investment in Humber Container Terminal
11:33 Damen launches FCS 7011
11:30 Port of Southampton marks largest shipment of salt in four years
11:04 BPA: Ports survey reflects mood of tentative optimism for 2021
10:54 Wärtsilä wins major order to provide 36 dual-fuel engines for six new LNG carrier vessels
10:25 KMP lays down six buoy tenders of Project 3050.1А
10:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 28, 2021
09:58 CMA CGM to operate and manage the Port of Alexandria’s future terminal
09:53 Crude oil prices decrease amid demand concerns
09:37 Baltic Dry Index as of January 27
09:22 Draft law on obligations of seaports’ investors approved by State Duma of Russia at first reading
08:26 Port of Newport and CEMEX celebrate new agreement in support of construction industry
07:26 MAN Energy Solutions wins order to power ultra-large Hapag-Lloyd containerships
06:31 Hamburg Port Consulting implements IT integration for automated customs clearance for Cuxport

2021 January 27

18:41 BIMCO adopts new tug, barge and “floating hotel” contracts
18:12 ABS to class first Jones Act wind farm SOV
18:00 ICS published the latest Flag State Performance Table
17:41 Optimarin follows strong 2020 with fight for Norway’s Smartest Business title
17:16 Port of Savannah moves more than 4.6M TEUs in 2020
16:58 Corvette and tanker of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet call at Limassol port
16:37 Port Of Tanjung Pelepas container volumes up 8% to 9.8 mln TEUs in 2020
16:25 Rosmorport's icebreakers started piloting vessels in Vanino seaport
16:02 New shoreside power system reduces carbon emissions at the Port of Gothenburg
15:41 NORMA Cyber to provide cyber security services to Norwegian shipping
15:04 Star Bulk Carriers announces delivery of three capesize vessels
14:54 TransContainer launched coal transportation in containers
14:29 Port of Rotterdam Authority joins BIM Basis Infra
14:00 RF Government approves draft agreement on exports of Belorussian oil products via seaports of Russia
13:27 24 vessel traffic systems of FSUE “Rosmorport” ensured navigation safety in 2020
12:56 Middle East Transport & Logistics Virtual Expo and Summit (METRANSLOG) to be held as a virtual event on March 8-9
11:45 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:42 Damen delivers RSD Tug 2513 to Tug Malta
11:13 FSUE Hydrographic Company outlines its dredging plans for 2021
10:39 Arctic infrastructure development through shipbuilding technologies to be discussed at PortNews’ Congress on March 10-11
10:10 Sibanthracite Group and VostokCoal Management Company sold Port Vera
09:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 27, 2021
09:46 Crude oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves
09:27 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers the bulk carrier IZUMI
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of January 26
08:37 Van Oord presents Climate Risk Overview
07:19 DFDS acquires HSF Logistics

2021 January 26

18:31 DFDS invests in 35,000 sqm warehouse
17:47 ABS, NTU, Singapore, and ASTI joint study to explore the potential for ammonia as a marine fuel in Singapore