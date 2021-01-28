  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 January 28 17:01

    Damen delivers two FCS 2710 vessels to Hung Hua Construction

    Damen Shipyards Group has delivered two Fast Crew Suppliers (FCS) 2710 to Hung Hua Construction Co., Ltd. in Taiwan, the company said in its release. The vessels, named Falcon No. 5 and Falcon No. 6, join two other DAMEN FCS 2710 vessels and an FCS 2610 in the company’s fleet.

    Like the previous vessels, Falcon No. 5 and Falcon No. 6, will be operated by Dong Fang Offshore (DFO), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hung Hua Construction. The vessels serve the local offshore wind industry currently being developed in Taiwan. DAMEN has built the latest two vessels during the challenging times presented by the global coronavirus pandemic. To ensure the well-being of all involved in the project, the shipbuilder introduced robust safety measures. This included social distancing and reducing the amount of personnel on site at one time to minimise risk of spreading the virus. As a result of such measures, the construction of the vessels was able to continue.

    Damen has taken steps to ensure their arrival in Taiwan in time for the start of the offshore work season. This has included transporting the Falcon No. 5 and Falcon No. 6 on a heavy lift vessel – faster than sailing the vessels on their own keel. Following their arrival, the vessels are undergoing final preparations ready to commence work in March.

    “We are pleased to see Falcon No. 5 and Falcon No. 6 joining our fleet in the beginning of 2021. Throughout 2020,  the FCS 2710 has proven its workability and efficiency on the west coast of Taiwan during rough sea conditions. We hope to continue to capitalise on this advantage as we are confident that we will gain a strong foothold in this segment” stated Polin Chen, DFO’s Operations Director.

    Damen sales director Asia Pacific, Michiel Hendrikx, said of the delivery, “It’s good to see these two vessels joining the Hung Hua Construction fleet. We see this repeat order as confirmation of the FCS designs’ capability to meet market requirements. We see strong potential for growth in the region, with numerous projects planned in Taiwanese and Asian waters in the coming years.”

    To these ends, DAMEN has already started work on the construction of two further FSC 2710 vessels at its DAMEN Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam. “This is the DAMEN approach to shipbuilding in action. We produce our standardised, proven vessels for stock – in the areas where our clients need them. This way, when the needs arise we can deliver the vessels in the fastest possible time.” 

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, shipbuilding, ship repair and related services. DAMEN operates 36 shipyards in 18 countries and offers direct employment to more than 13,000 people. Damen’s values are fellowship, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship and stewardship. The company aims to be the most sustainable shipbuilder in the world, via digitalisation and standardisation of its products. Damen’s main activities are  the design and serial construction of innovative ships by integrating diverse components and subsystems into high- quality platforms. These activities are supported by a worldwide sales and service network. DAMEN is also active in the repair and conversion of existing ships and the sale and production of components for the maritime industry. 

Другие новости по темам: Damen, Hung Hua Construction  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 28

18:47 BIMCO adopts new standard time charter party for accommodation support vessels
18:06 CMA CGM applies PSS for cargo from the Mediterranean & Black Sea ports to the Far East
17:45 FESCO’s vessel departed to Antarctica to supply India's research stations
17:20 Port of Kiel cargo volume down 1.2 % to 6.92 million tons in 2020
17:16 Samskip implements UTURN as their next step in digitisation of container transport
17:14 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Outlook, Jan 28, 2021
17:01 Damen delivers two FCS 2710 vessels to Hung Hua Construction
16:54 Bunker prices are slightly up in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:35 Cargo traffic on Saimaa Canal in 2020 grew by 11.5% YoY
16:23 Samsung Heavy Industries and Hyundai Heavy Industries choose Svanehøj deepwell pumps for new VLECs
15:23 Valenciaport exceeds 5.4 million containers and 80 million tonnes handled in 2020
14:36 Diesel-electric icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin starts providing assistance in the Gulf of Finland
14:22 Panama Canal helps save the planet more than 13 mln tons of CO2 in 2020
13:22 Keppel enters into second framework deed with Borr Drilling to defer scheduled delivery of rigs
13:01 Oboronlogistics delivered another batch of construction equipment to Tartus
12:42 Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for 12 new vessels
12:15 Maersk expands cold chain options for fresh fruit from the Black Sea and the Mediterranean to Central Russia
11:53 ABP Humber announce completion of £50 million investment in Humber Container Terminal
11:33 Damen launches FCS 7011
11:30 Port of Southampton marks largest shipment of salt in four years
11:04 BPA: Ports survey reflects mood of tentative optimism for 2021
10:54 Wärtsilä wins major order to provide 36 dual-fuel engines for six new LNG carrier vessels
10:25 KMP lays down six buoy tenders of Project 3050.1А
10:04 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 28, 2021
09:58 CMA CGM to operate and manage the Port of Alexandria’s future terminal
09:53 Crude oil prices decrease amid demand concerns
09:37 Baltic Dry Index as of January 27
09:22 Draft law on obligations of seaports’ investors approved by State Duma of Russia at first reading
08:26 Port of Newport and CEMEX celebrate new agreement in support of construction industry
07:26 MAN Energy Solutions wins order to power ultra-large Hapag-Lloyd containerships
06:31 Hamburg Port Consulting implements IT integration for automated customs clearance for Cuxport

2021 January 27

18:41 BIMCO adopts new tug, barge and “floating hotel” contracts
18:12 ABS to class first Jones Act wind farm SOV
18:00 ICS published the latest Flag State Performance Table
17:41 Optimarin follows strong 2020 with fight for Norway’s Smartest Business title
17:16 Port of Savannah moves more than 4.6M TEUs in 2020
16:58 Corvette and tanker of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet call at Limassol port
16:37 Port Of Tanjung Pelepas container volumes up 8% to 9.8 mln TEUs in 2020
16:25 Rosmorport's icebreakers started piloting vessels in Vanino seaport
16:02 New shoreside power system reduces carbon emissions at the Port of Gothenburg
15:41 NORMA Cyber to provide cyber security services to Norwegian shipping
15:04 Star Bulk Carriers announces delivery of three capesize vessels
14:54 TransContainer launched coal transportation in containers
14:29 Port of Rotterdam Authority joins BIM Basis Infra
14:00 RF Government approves draft agreement on exports of Belorussian oil products via seaports of Russia
13:27 24 vessel traffic systems of FSUE “Rosmorport” ensured navigation safety in 2020
12:56 Middle East Transport & Logistics Virtual Expo and Summit (METRANSLOG) to be held as a virtual event on March 8-9
11:45 Bunker prices are stable at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
11:42 Damen delivers RSD Tug 2513 to Tug Malta
11:13 FSUE Hydrographic Company outlines its dredging plans for 2021
10:39 Arctic infrastructure development through shipbuilding technologies to be discussed at PortNews’ Congress on March 10-11
10:10 Sibanthracite Group and VostokCoal Management Company sold Port Vera
09:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 27, 2021
09:46 Crude oil prices rise on reduction of US reserves
09:27 Kawasaki Heavy Industries delivers the bulk carrier IZUMI
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of January 26
08:37 Van Oord presents Climate Risk Overview
07:19 DFDS acquires HSF Logistics

2021 January 26

18:31 DFDS invests in 35,000 sqm warehouse
17:47 ABS, NTU, Singapore, and ASTI joint study to explore the potential for ammonia as a marine fuel in Singapore