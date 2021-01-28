2021 January 28 16:54

Bunker prices are slightly up in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

The difference with the port of Singapore is $16 on the average

According to IAA PortNews, the average indicative prices at the port of Vladivostok as of 28 January 2021 are as follows:

- IFO-380 НS - $320 pmt (up $2 versus the previous period; $21 less than in Singapore)

- MGO- $492 pmt (up $7 versus the Tuesday price; $20 more than in Singapore)

- VLSFO 0.5% - $405 (up $10 versus the previous period; $50 less than in Singapore).

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

From 1 January 2020, the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50% in the areas beyond ECAs.

IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.