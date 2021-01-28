2021 January 28 17:16

Samskip implements UTURN as their next step in digitisation of container transport

Short-sea shipping line Samskip and Transport Management Platform UTURN have signed a cooperation agreement for 5 years, the company said in its release. With the implementation of the platform Samskip aims to optimize the cooperation with their road carriers. By digitizing and automating internal processes and the information exchange associated with transport assignments, Samskip can increase the efficiency of cooperation with current customers and initiate new relations.



“With UTURN we optimize our internal processes and communication with suppliers and focus on the most important matter: providing the best possible service to our customer”, Kari-Pekka Laaksonen – Group CEO Samskip.

In this way Samskip will be capable to improve the efficiency of communication and cooperation with their long-term partners. But the platform will also be employed to get more insight in the market developments. Alongside their preferred carriers Samskip gains access to the capacity of over 1500 qualified carriers in a single fully integrated solution, finding the perfect balance between fixed and flexible capacity.



With daily available transports in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Northern France, UTURN seemingly adds value to the core of the European transport market. Both parties have ambitious growth plans with UTURN: “Our international expansion follows the requests of our partners, by rolling-out together with them in new regions we create a clear win-win” Daan Meboer – CEO UTURN. The next step is a joint launch in the United Kingdom, other European countries will follow shortly.

About Samskip

Samskip offers pan-European, environmentally responsible combined transport services via shortsea, road, rail, and inland waterway routes. High frequency services connect destinations across Europe, the Baltic States, Iceland and Faroes Island, and Russia, both door-to-door (including collection) and quay-to-quay, transported using a wide range of owned vessels, containers, trucks and trailers. To match equipment to cargoes shipped, options include a full range of ISO containers and reefers, including 33-pallet capacity 45ft units.

About UTURN

UTURN is founded in 2017 as a Transport Management Platform for and by the logistics industry with the mission to increase the efficiency of container transport. Since the launch UTURN has grown rapidly and has connected over 320 globally operating customers and 1500 transport companies. Last year an investment of €2M was raised to further accelerate the (international) growth.