    Cargo traffic on Saimaa Canal in 2020 grew by 11.5% YoY

    Passenger  transportation was prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemic

    The volume of cargo carried by the Saimaa Canal in January-December 2020 grew by 11.5%, year-on-year, to 1.17 million tonnes, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says on its official Instagram profile with reference to FSI Saimaa Canal.

    Raw wood, sawn timber, paper and cellulose, coal and coke as well as mineral fertilizers and raw minerals make the bulk of cargo turnover.

    The 43-km long Saimaa Canal was first opened in 1856 and was, at that time, the largest construction project ever completed in Finland. 

    The Saimaa Canal connects Lake Saimaa to the Gulf of Finland. Nearly half of the Saimaa Canal runs through a land area leased from Russia. The eight locks of the Saimaa Canal are operated via remote control centres at Mälkiä and Brusnitchnoe.

    The Saimaa Canal built in 1856 and renovated in 1963-1968 is 57.3 kilometers long including the sea fairway. 23.3 kilometers of it is within the territory of Finland with 34 km in the territory of Russia. Finland rents 19.6 km of the Russian part of the canal. The most recent agreement entered into force in 2012 and expires in 2063.

    In the navigation season of 2020, the canal was ussed by 1,019 cargo ships, 10% more, year-on-year. The number of ships flying the flag of the Russian Federation makes 59% of the total number (596).  It grew by 21.4%, year-on-year.

    Travel by pleasure crafts and all passenger transport was prohibited in the Saimaa Canal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

