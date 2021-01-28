2021 January 28 18:06

CMA CGM applies PSS for cargo from the Mediterranean & Black Sea ports to the Far East

CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:

Origin: From the Mediterranean (West, East & Adriatic) & Black Sea

Destination: To the Far East

Cargo: Dry

Amount: USD 300 per 20' & 40' dry (all types)

Application: From February 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice