2021 January 28 18:06
CMA CGM applies PSS for cargo from the Mediterranean & Black Sea ports to the Far East
CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:
Origin: From the Mediterranean (West, East & Adriatic) & Black Sea
Destination: To the Far East
Cargo: Dry
Amount: USD 300 per 20' & 40' dry (all types)
Application: From February 1st, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
