    Samsung Heavy Industries and Hyundai Heavy Industries choose Svanehøj deepwell pumps for new VLECs

    Following a successful delivery of deepwell pump systems for six VLECs, Samsung Heavy Industries and Hyundai Heavy Industries have signed Svanehøj as the pump supplier for an additional four vessels, the company said in its release.
     
    Danish pump manufacturer Svanehøj has secured two significant orders from Korean shipyards Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).
     
    In cooperation with French tank designer GTT, Svanehøj will in Q3 of 2021 deliver fuel, cargo and spray pumps for four Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC). For Svanehøj, the two orders represent a total value of more than 7.5 million USD.
     
    - In 2019, we were chosen by SHI and HHI as supplier of pumps for the first six of a new type of VLEC, which is bigger and more complex than previous ethane carriers. We have now received orders from the two shipyards for an additional four VLECs. It is a recognition of our technology and expertise that we are enormously proud of, said Johnny Houmann, Sales Director at Svanehøj.
     
    The 10 new VLECs serve as a more economical and viable solution for large-scale ethane transportation with more than 98,000 m3 of total cargo capacity.
     
    Traditionally, Svanehøj has focused on developing deepwell cargo pumps for smaller gas carriers and has held a strong position in this segment for many years. But in recent years, the gas market has undergone some positive changes, and Svanehøj has taken the opportunity to meet an increasing demand for larger vessels. Four years ago, Svanehøj launched a unique, patented fuel pump for gas, thereby offering complete deepwell pump solutions that can handle all types of gas such as LNG, LPG, ammoniac and – in this case – ethane.
     
    - Over the years, we have installed cargo pumps in more than 1,100 gas carriers all over the world. It is a well-known fact that deepwell pumps offer efficiency optimization and potentially huge cost savings. But this is the first time that our deepwell gas pumps are used on such a large scale, which is why this VLEC project is of huge strategic significance for us. It proves that we are able to provide adapted solutions with 29-meter-long pumps that function efficiently at significantly lower temperatures and still meet very high standards for vibrations and operations, said Johnny Houmann.
     
    It is the first time that deepwell pumps are used with the GTT membrane tank, which is lighter and smaller than other tank types, but also more sensitive to vibrations. The R&D team at Svanehøj have met this challenge by using a special mounting solution with so-called spider supports that brace the pump and further reduces the already low level of vibration. The solution was initially verified by using advanced computer simulation. In January 2021 the first of the new VLECs, Seri Everest, successfully completed her inaugural full cargo loading in the US.
     
    Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) are building a total of 10 identical Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC) for a Chinese customer. In 2019, Svanehøj signed contracts as pump supplier for the first six vessels. Now the two Korean shipyards have exercised an option that expands their cooperation with Svanehøj to include all 10 VLECs.
     
    For each of the 10 VLECs, Svanehøj will deliver eight cargo pumps, two fuel pumps and four spray pumps. The pump systems for the first six vessels have been delivered, while the pump systems for the last four vessels will be delivered in Q3 of 2021.
     
    About Svanehøj Group
    Svanehøj Group designs and manufactures specialised deepwell and in-line pumps for vital applications in areas such as relief of liquefied gas, management of gas fuel, engine cooling, fire protection and scrubber technology. Svanehøj Group employs approximately 260 employees in Denmark, Singapore, UK, Japan and China. The Group manufactures the brands Svanehøj, Hamworthy Pumps, Eureka and Dolphin.

