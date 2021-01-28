  The version for the print
    Diesel-electric icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin starts providing assistance in the Gulf of Finland

    The world’s largest and the most powerful non-nuclear icebreaker named Victor Chernomyrdin has left for deployment in the Gulf of Finland. According to FSUE Rosmorport, the icebreaker is assisting dry bulk cargo carrier Rodina out of Big Port St. Petersburg.

    The icebreaker will operate at the approaches to the ports of Vyborg, Vysotsk and Primorsk providing assistance to ships calling at the ports including large tankers.

    Diesel-electric icebreaker Victor Chernomyrdin was delivered to the customer, FSUE Rosmorport on 3 November 2020 in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    The FSUE "Rosmorport" icebreaker group in the Gulf of Finland consists of 6 linear and 6 port icebreakers.

    In total, FSUE “Rosmorport” operates in 15 freezing seaports of the country and has a fleet of 36 icebreakers and icebreaking tugs. The icebreaker group of FSUE “Rosmorport” is the largest icebreaking group in the world.

    In 2020, FSUE “Rosmorport” began providing icebreaking assistance on December 7.

    The diesel-electric linear icebreaker of 25 MW on screws has a total capacity of 34,800 kW. It is intended for ensuring uninterrupted operation of ships in the Gulf of Finland, including assistance to large tankers and dry bulk cargo carriers.

    The Viktor Chernomyrdin has an Icebreaker8 ice class and it can move at a speed of up to 17.8 knots in open water, pass ice up to 2 meters thick at a continuous running at a speed of 2 knots. Besides, the icebreaker can perform operations in ice up to 3 meters.

    The Victor Chernomyrdin is one of the most powerful diesel-electric icebreakers in the world. The ship of 22,300 tonnes in displacement can sail with a speed of about 17 knots in clear water and break through ice of up to 3 meters thick with a 20-centimetre snow cover at 2 knots in both ahead and astern directions. The icebreaker features high maneuverability.  The vessel is also fitted with an air-bubbling system that reduces friction between the hull and ice. The ship’s crew – 38. Endurance (fuel) - 60 days.

    The vessel is intended for icebreaking assistance and towing of ships. With its special premises and laboratories for scientific equipment as well as ability to accommodate 90 special personnel it can service scientific expeditions in the Arctic and Antarctic. The icebreaker can also serve as a fire-fighting vessel.

    This is a modern, high-tech and maneuverable vessel. The icebreaker has the highest automation class and can be controlled from the bridge by just one person.

    The multifunctional icebreaker has two helipads. It is able to not only provide icebreaker assistance but also participate in scientific expeditions, transport containers and dangerous goods.

