2021 January 28 13:01

Oboronlogistics delivered another batch of construction equipment to Tartus

At the end of December 2020, on the eve of the New Year holidays, Oboronlogistics delivered another batch of construction equipment and materials from Russian Federation to Syrian Arab Republic. Sea delivery was carried out by the Oboronlogistics ship from port Novorossiysk to the Syrian Tartus, the company says in a press release.



Previously, Oboronlogistics has already delivered to Syria shipments of concrete mixers and excavators, cable products, as well as a drilling station and a concrete plant. The deliveries of construction equipment and materials are the result of joint work between Russian companies and the Ministry of Public Works and Housing of Syrian Arab Republic, aimed at restoring the Syrian economy and implementing agreements in the field of trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries.



In 2018, the Government of Russian Federation decided to establish a special procedure for the arrival and departure from the territory of the Russian Federation of cargo transported by vessels of Oboronlogistics LLC within the framework of economic cooperation with interested states. This solution allows us to develop international projects, create favorable conditions for Russian business, increase exports and imports of goods, and increase the volume of Russian traffic in the Middle East.