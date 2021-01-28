2021 January 28 12:42

Wan Hai Lines confirms orders for 12 new vessels

After its last order of 8 container ships from Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU) back in November 2018, Wan Hai Lines again contracted twelve new-build 3,013Teu ships with JMU/Nihon Shipyard Co Ltd. (NSY) today. This new series of vessels are expected to be delivered successively from end of October 2022.

As part of Wan Hai’s continuous efforts on providing quality shipping service to its customers, most advanced design specification will be employed to ensure higher energy efficiency with less air pollution. All twelve ships will be powered by more environmentally friendly main engines and generators both meet IMO Tier III standards in terms of NOx emission. In addition, Alternate Maritime Power (AMP) systems are also outfitted so as to enable shore power connection and thus can significantly reduce air pollution when the vessels are berthed.

This new order is part of Wan Hai’s fleet renewal plan. The new vessels will strengthen the company’s capacity to extend its market coverage and to serve its customers in a timely and reliable manner.