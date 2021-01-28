2021 January 28 12:15

Maersk expands cold chain options for fresh fruit from the Black Sea and the Mediterranean to Central Russia

On the 21st of December 2020, the first refrigerated containers heading from Mersin, Turkey, were dispatched from the port of Novorossiysk enroute to terminal Selyatino in Moscow on a train operated by Ruscon (part of Delo Group) -one of the Russia´s leading container transportation companies. Two days later, the containers arrived at Selyatino terminal in Moscow and were safely delivered to the end-consignees, the company said in its release.

In the past, imported containers were either delivered by road or stripped in Novorossiysk and then carried on to inland locations by van trucks. This was the first time A. P. Moller-Maersk pioneered end-to-end delivery of fresh fruit from the Eastern Mediterranean to Moscow by rail and in the same containers as they had been discharged in Russian port.



This new intermodal cold chain solution is enabled by Russian Railways JSC who provides rail infrastructure and commercial support for this new cold chain corridor. Reefer specialists Polar Star LTD provides the power supply for containers throughout the rail journey.

Maersk’s new logistics solution is designed to grow the Russian food market through improved supply chain performance and less handling of perishable fruit.

Maersk expects this new intermodal service will transform the refrigerated cold chain from the Middle East and the Mediterranean to Central Russia, representing over 50.000 containers a year.

