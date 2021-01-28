2021 January 28 10:54

Wärtsilä wins major order to provide 36 dual-fuel engines for six new LNG carrier vessels

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the dual-fuel engines for six new 172,500 cbm LNG carrier vessels being built to serve the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia’s Arctic waters. The order, which is valued at more than EUR 100 million, was placed in December 2020 by Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering. There is an option for a further four ships, the company said in its release.

Wärtsilä’s vast experience and proven competence in delivering efficient and reliable propulsion solutions for icebreaking and gas carrier applications in the demanding Arctic environment, were cited as being key considerations in the award of this contract.

“This is a major newbuild project, and we were able to propose a technical solution that ensures clear benefits and cost savings for the customer. Our experience with LNG applications is unmatched, and this order represents an acknowledgement of that fact,” says Östen Lindell, Sales Director, East Asia & China, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

Each vessel will be fitted with six Wärtsilä 46DF dual-fuel engines, plus gas valve units and auxiliaries. Deliveries of the equipment will commence in August 2021.

Wärtsilä has earlier supplied the engines for 15 ships serving the Yamal LNG project, as well as numerous dual-fuel engines for other LNG carriers built at the Daewoo yard.



