2021 January 28 09:58

CMA CGM to operate and manage the Port of Alexandria’s future terminal

During the trip to Egypt of Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, the Egyptian authorities have confirmed their intention to enter into a long-term partnership with CMA CGM for the operation and management of Pier 55, the Port of Alexandria’s upcoming multi-purpose terminal. This partnership will also include the development of logistics solutions, digitalization, the contribution to the training of younger generations in maritime and logistics, as well as other investments, the company said in its release.



The terminal, which covers an area of 560,000 square meters with quays of over 2 km in length, will have a capacity of around 1,5 million TEUs (Twenty Foot Equivalent Units) and will facilitate the deployment of the Group’s larger vessels. Operations are planned to start in 2022. In Egypt, the Group currently employs almost 300 people and calls 6 ports, linking the country to the rest of the world. Each year, Group’s vessels cross the Suez Canal more than 700 times.



CMA CGM strengthens its strategic positioning and expertise as a container terminal operator in the Mediterranean with terminal capacities of almost 7 million TEUs including:

Marseilles-Fos, dynamic container terminals in a leading port

Seville, a niche terminal at the heart of the Andalusian area

Malta, a leading transhipment hub in the Mediterranean

Thessaloniki in Greece, an important gateway for Southeast Europe

Lattakia, the historic Syrian leader in container traffic



At the crossroads between Africa, Asia and Europe, the Mediterranean represents a major area for the development of the Group’s operations in maritime transportation, port operations and logistics.



Committed to the energy transition of the maritime industry, the Group will also deploy on its service between Asia and the Mediterranean LNG-powered vessels of 15,000 TEUs by the end of 2021. As part of his strategic vision, Rodolphe Saadé has decided to choose Marseille-Fos to bunker these new LNG vessels, making the Mediterranean a major area for the development of the use of LNG.



About CMA CGM

Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group is a world leader in shipping and logistics.

Its 538 vessels serve more than 420 ports around the world, on all five continents. In 2019, they transported nearly 22 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers. With CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics services, CMA CGM handles more than 500,000 tons of airfreight and 1.9 million tons of inland freight every year.

CMA CGM is constantly innovating to offer customers new maritime, inland and logistics solutions.

Present on every continent and in 160 countries through its network of 755 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs more than 110,000 people worldwide, of which 2,400 in Marseille where its head office is located.